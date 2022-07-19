Who is Timmy Pandolfi from Love Island USA Season 4? All about the Realtor

Timmy Pandolfi is among the handsome men who have been cast for Season 4 of Love Island USA. The upcoming season of the hit series is set to premiere on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Timmy Pandolfi is a 29 year old personal trainer and real estate agent who is originally from New York City but currently resides in Los Angeles. In his NBC bio, the contestant revealed that he can "low-key" play the guitar and did so during his visits to the church.

The series will see 10 eligible singles spend their summer trying to find love in a luxurious coastal California destination and earn a cash prize of $100,000.

Everything to know about Love Island USA contestant Timmy Pandolfi

The realtor revealed his biggest fear - snakes. He confessed that he is terrified of snakes and that the fear was "really, really bad." Shrimps are his favorite food. The Love Island USA contestant loves to eat the back of the shrimp tails and passionately eats the whole thing without leaving any leftovers.

Now that Timmy has embarked on this journey to find love, he has his choices set. Kindness is the top most priority for him. He aspires to meet someone who is as kind as his mother. While choosing a potential partner, he looks for someone who resembles the inviting and calm nature of his mother.

The Love Island USA contestant feels that "real dudes" like him "don't fall in love and stand up in it." One of his key talent is his rapping skills, as he notes in his introductory video. He proceeded to say that he is not a player but "has played the game."

In the video, Timmy also confessed that he said "no" to love about five times, mostly because he self-sabotaged many of his relationships.

He stated:

"I've worked on myself a lot up until this point. And I'm ready to kinda ready to explore the route with this...love thing..this love business. I'm really into connections so if I can look into your eyes and I really feel the vibes there, the feng shui there, best believe...Imma shoot my shot."

More details on Love Island USA - host and more explored

Hosted by Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Sterling, Love Island USA will feature 10 islanders. They will be coupled up throughout the show and compete in a variety of challenges assigned to them.

The goal is to essentially remain together until the end of the season in order to win the coveted prize. However, if a person fails to stay with another, they will eventually be eliminated from the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as the Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Other contestants looking for love and a long-lasting relationship on Love Island USA include Deborah Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Courtney Boerner, Sydney Paight and Sereniti Springs amongst the ladies, and Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Jesse Bray, and Isaiah Campbell among the men.

Tune in to an all-new season of Love Island USA on Tuesday on Peacock.

