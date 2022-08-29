Why did fans call Sydney x Isaiah’s date “cringe” in Love Island USA Season 4 finale? Winners announced and more

Season 4 of Love Island USA ended with Zeta and Timmy being crowned winners, much to the delight of fans.
The top 3 couples in the finale were: Sydney-Isaiah, Zeta-Timmy, and Deb-Jesse. Each pair went on a date before the big announcement. Although all the dates looked beautiful, fans found Isaiah and Sydney’s date to be forced and deemed the scene to be a cringy one.
Towards the end of the episode, the couple was announced as the runner-up of Love Island USA 2022. The winning couple was Timmy and Zeta, who took home a $100,000 cash prize.
Isaiah and Sydney’s date in Love Island USA 2022 finale
On their date, Sydney confessed her love for Isaiah. She said:
“You know you said that you’ve never felt this way about anybody and I’ve come to realize that I haven’t either. Like I feel like we have like such a strong spark and connection, like truly and like I’ve never like been with someone that’s made me feel the way that you make me feel.”
Sydney continued:
“But yeah I wanted to say that…I’m definitely like in love with you like crazy. I love you baby.”
Love Island USA fans, however, claimed that they wanted to fast-forward through Sydney and Isaiah's date since the scene looked forced. They also claimed that the couple's relationship wouldn't last long outside the villa.
Fans say that they experienced "second-hand embarrassment" from Sydney and Isaiah's date
Sydney and Isaiah's date came under a lot of scrutiny, with many netizens speculating that there was a lack of affection between the two. Viewers also felt that the couple seemed to be reading from a teleprompter while expressing their love for each other.
Take a look at some reactions here:
Love Island USA 2022 finale recap: Timmy and Zeta win $100,000
The final episode of Love Island USA Season 4 was quite predictable and while it didn’t involve a lot of drama, the episode did melt hearts with all the confessions of love.
The top three couples were sent on their final dates on the show. While Deb-Jesse and Timmy-Zeta had been on a date earlier in the series, it was Sydney and Isaiah’s first time. While the latter said “I love you” to each other, Timmy’s heartfelt confession to Zeta made her shed tears.
Jesse and Deb’s relationship took a positive turn as she agreed to become exclusive. Previously, Deb had been second-guessing her relationship with Jesse and had thus rejected his proposal, saying that she wanted to date outside the villa before they became exclusive. But the finale featured Deb telling her partner that she was ready to be his girlfriend.
In the end, host Sarah Hyland announced the Love Island USA 2022 winner. According to people’s votes, Deb and Jesse landed in third place, while Sydney and Isaiah got second position.
Timmy and Zeta clinching the title was predictable as fans had been rooting for the couple for a long time. They called the couple “Zimmy” and had also labeled them as the “mom and dad of the villa.”
Timmy and Zeta were the OG couple on the show, and despite recouplings with Bria and Jeff respectively, the two eventually found their way back to each other. The couple won a $100,000 prize money in the finale.
Love Island USA Season 4 aired on Peacock at 9 pm ET from Tuesday through Sunday.
The show will air a reunion episode at the same time on the same network on Thursday, September 1, 2022.