"Trying to figure out how to navigate": Love Island USA couple Chad and Phoebe dish on their relationship status

After being eliminated from Love Island USA season 4, Chad and Phoebe are trying to figure out their next move outside the villa.

In a chat with PopCulture.com, the pair dished out their relationship status post their Love Island USA exit. Phoebe said,

"We are trying to figure out how to navigate the outside world with our connection. We're looking forward to allowing that to be authentic to us. And I mean, he is a great guy, so if one day I end up being exclusive with him, I'm the lucky one.”

Adding further:

“But, like we were in the Villa, we are intending to continue with our connection, how we would really on the outside world because that's how we dealt with it in the Villa."

Chad and Phoebe's Love Island USA journey was intercepted by many others

Fans have always questioned Phoebe's intentions to find love on Love Island USA due to her tendency to move from one partner to another quickly.

Isaiah returned to Sydney, despite Phoebe trying to prove that she was better than Sydney. Subsequently, Phoebe immediately pulled Chazz Bryant over for a chat, even knowing he was paired up with her best friend at the villa, Bella Barbaro.

Around the same time, Phoebe started showing interest in newbies Joel Bierwert and Chazz. But in the end, she connected with Chad.

Chad, at that point, was coupled up with Mackenzie Dipman. Despite being aware of this connection, Phoebe developed a strong bond with him and even made out with him during the villa's 80s party.

Later, Phoebe and Chad were announced as the new couple of the villa. They even made it to the final five to compete for the cash prize but were soon eliminated from Love Island USA just before the finale, much to fans' relief.

The pair had no complaints about being eliminated, as they never thought they would even make it to the finale. While speaking to PopCulture.com, Phoebe stated that she had an "inkling" that they would be eliminated. She said,

"Time wasn't on our side and time in the Villa is a lot. We honestly didn't think that we should be in the finale or in the final four, just because the way our connection is and the way we are... I think with the finales [there is] this love and just the celebration of the time and the effort and the hurdles and the obstacles and weathering the storm."

After the exit from the reality dating show, Phoebe and Chad are now "trying to figure out how to navigate" their newfound relationship.

The couple has already made plans to attend football games and meet each other's friends. They are in no hurry to put an "exclusive" label on their new relationship. Chad said:

"We aren't necessarily looking at it like, 'Oh, we're doing this to... with some crazy purpose.' We're just more like, 'We're going to move how we moved in the Villa.' We're going to hang out, and if it keeps progressing, then awesome, because that's kind of how it went."

Timmy and Zeta were declared the winners of Love Island USA and took home the $100,000 cash prize. And as predicted by fans, Zeta split the money with Timmy. While Jesse and Deb came in third place, Sydney and Isaiah were declared Season 4 runners-up.

Edited by Sayati Das