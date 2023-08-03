Why did Anna Kurdys leave Love Island USA season 5? Details explored

Much drama was seen in Love Island USA's season 5 episode 14, especially since new contestants join the show recently. But what was evident from this episode is that some of the couples were heading towards conflict, while others faced heartbreak.

Each of the new bombshells - Jonah Allman, Kenzo Nudo, and Emily Chavez - had the option of choosing a contestant to partner with. However, Anna Kurdys was not chosen as a partner by any of the new contestants during this process.

Although Kurdys had the option of going with Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen after not getting picked, she chose not to do so. Since she didn't want to be safe, she eliminated herself from the show. During her time on the show, she did attempt to connect with people, but at the end of the day, she did not feel any deep connection from any of the cast members.

Her journey began with making a connection with Leo, but that didn't last long. Then, she felt a connection with Kenzo. However, it was later revealed that he chose Carmen as his partner. According to her remarks on the show, she explained her exit as follows:

“So right now, we’re in a little bit of a tough situation. I love you guys all so much. I’m here to be honest to myself. You guys all have your strong connections right now… So I decided to leave here single.”

Additionally, she said that despite making connections in the villa, she cannot stay because she does not feel a deep connection nor does she expect love. Anna Kurdys showed her love to the contestants while they were shocked and in tears. As a result of her exit, there was no elimination in this episode of Love Island USA.

Former Love Island USA contestant Anna Kurdys' decided not to choose Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen in the latest episode

As a Criminal Justice student, Anna is motivated by her desire to be like her father, who is a real-life detective. Since she is making a career in this field, the ex-Love Island USA contestant is also using her skills in her dating life. According to Screen Rant, whenever Anna likes someone, she finds everything they hold and inquires whether they have a criminal record.

Although Anna Kurdys participated in Love Island USA to find her true love, she never felt a deep connection with the contestants, so she decided to leave and focus on herself. Maura Higgins interviewed Anna after she said goodbye to the Love Island USA's contestants. Here, Anna explained that she had only one choice, which was Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen.

As a first step, Anna Kurdys explained how she had already connected with Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen, but there wasn't a real connection or chemistry between them. Furthermore, she said that choosing him would be like blocking the upcoming person who would be better than her.

Aside from sharing her love for him, the former Love Island USA cast member also expressed her desire for him to find his perfect match. As she was leaving, many contestants were seen sad, including one of her closest friends Kay Kay, who mentioned:

"She started my entire Love Island experience and her personality is so essential in this villa and her energy definitely will be missed. But also, I am so proud of her because she's been genuine to herself this entire time."

Love Island USA's season 5 episodes can be seen on Peacock and CBS.