"Giving pick me": Love Island USA fans slam Kassy for flirting with her friend's love interest Keenan

Love Island USA episode 5 was released on Peacock on Saturday, July 22, and contestants have already started to betray each other on the popular dating show. Kassy Castillo wanted to secure her spot in the villa after a failed connection with Leo, and was also spotted crying about not finding a suitable match on the show. She now just has one good friend in the series, Kay Kay, who has admitted that she liked Keenan Anunay.

Kassy did not leave the opportunity to flirt with Keenan. She wanted to develop a romantic connection with him, but manipulated him by asking:

"If Kay Kay wasn't here right now what girl would you grab?"

Keenan agreed that he was attracted to her and Kay Kay, however, he knew about Kassy’s connection with Leo and stepped away at the time. Kassy got very excited hearing this and asked, “Wait really?"

Love Island USA fans were disgusted by Kassy's behavior and slammed her for her poor attitude of "pick me" girl.

Love Island USA fans call out Kassy for being a hypocrite

Kassy had been dating Leonardo for some time but decided to end things with him after he flirted with other women on the show, even though it had just been two days since their arrival. According to the rules, he was allowed to explore other relationships.

Love Island USA fans called Kassy a hypocrite for flirting with Keenan when she herself did not like girls flirting with Leo. They also slammed her for flirting with her friend's love interest and wanted her to be eliminated.

Maddy Morris @maddy_sage Oh I do not like Kassy. She was crying over Leo talking to other girls and exploring his options and then immediately moves in on Keenan? What a hypocrite #loveislandusa

Chrisanna Hibbitts @Chrisanna_Hi #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/YJKqQaVm7m @loveislandusa Kassy gives me heartburn… she’s mad at Anna for being so-called shady with Leo, then she does the exact same thing to Kay Kay with Keenan.

h. @HalimaJay naaaaah kassy is so fake BYE LMAOOOO cause how you say kay kay is your girl but don’t let her know you want the man she wants??? #LoveIslandUSA

Sundae Reigns; 👑 @valentinepills twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Leo for the streets and Marco's game is weak. Destiny and Kassy have the emotional intelligence of a toddler. Keenan fell for the okiedoke because Kassy just need somebody to attempt to make Leo jealous. #LoveIslandUSA

Niqua💗 @Niquatooreall Why would kassy even pursue the guy her “friend” is coupled up with without even expressing she wanted to get to know him to her instead of doing it behind her back and leaving Keenan to deal with the mess.. let’s not even talk about him! #LoveIslandUSA

Kay Kay kissed Harrison in front of Keenan

Kay Kay was doubtful that Keenan would not pick her so she decided to try her luck on the newcomer Harrison. She did not want to go home alone so decided to kiss Harrison at the mask party. This made Keenan very jealous, which was Kay Kay's goal in the first place so he would ask her out soon before Harrison gets closer to her.

Kassy, on the other hand, was also smitten by Harrison, just like every other girl in the villa. She decided to ki*s him during game night, forgetting that she had just tried to make connections with Keenan and thus became enemies with Kay Kay, her only friend on the set.

It is unknown if Keenan will decide to date Kay Kay or Kassy.

New episodes of Love Island USA are released by Peacock every week from Thursday to Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Some unseen bits are played by the network every Saturday.