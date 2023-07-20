"It’s day 1": Love Island USA fans slam Kassy as she wants Leonardo to date only her

We are just on day 2 of Love Island USA and bonds already seem to be breaking between the partners. Kassy and Leonardo, who appeared quite affectionate after their first coupling, started to fight with each other as the latter wanted to explore more relationships. In the episode, Leonardo was asked to go on a date by new bombshell Carmen.

He did not pay attention to Kassy while going on a date and was seen having a great time with the other girl. Other than that, he was also interested in dating Anna, who called him her "number 1 guy."

Kassy, meanwhile, was very angry, which was visible to everyone.

Kassy might even confront Leonardo after his date, which will be showcased in the next episode.

She is upset that Leonardo did not talk to her before going on a date, but Love Island USA fans did not agree with her in this regard. They said that it had just been a day in the dating show and Leonardo was allowed to explore more relationships.

Love Island USA fans call out Kassy for wanting loyalty from Leonardo after just one day

According to the show's premise, Leonardo is allowed to date others and find the perfect match for himself. However, Kassy was in fumes over the arrival of new bombshells and Leonardo flirting with them.

Love Island USA fans called her out for this behavior and compared her to Destiny, who also did not want her partner of 1 day to explore new relationships. They reminded her that it had just been a day and asked her to find a new man.

tom @thom_ahs Kassy is obsessive and crazy and I can see her going nuts very soon #LoveIslandUSA

Lex @whatisalexroman pic.twitter.com/Qp5AggY3G9 Like why are Kassy and Destiny acting as if they’ve been coupled for weeks. It’s day 2. Be serious #LoveIslandUSA

Destiny also fought with Marco over the same issue

Marco and Destiny were coupled up in the first grouping and enjoyed the day together, sitting comfortably and watching the sunset. They kissed and Marco could not stop bragging about it. Later in the night, the two also cuddled.

In the morning, Marco's attitude changed and he told Destiny that he wanted to see other women in the house, given that they had been dated for just 1 day. Destiny made a whole deal out of the situation, calling him out for not being respectful and wanting to be the macho man of the villa.

She kept on taunting him, to the extent that Marco screamed into a beanbag and Destiny sang Gayle's abcdefu.

Fans can watch new episodes of Love Island USA on Peacock from Thursday to Tuesday at 8 pm ET. On Saturdays, only the fan favorite moments of the previous episodes will be shown. No episode airs on Wednesday.