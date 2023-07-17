Erin Lichy, RHONY's new cast member, recently opened up about her marriage to Abraham Lichy in an interview with Page Six. In discussing the details of her marriage, Erin mentioned that they have an agreement allowing them to indulge in "silly banter” and a “little flirtation". The following are some points Erin Lichy mentioned while explaining the agreement,

“My husband and I have an agreement that going out and flirting a little bit is OK. Like, it’s OK to have silly banter, a little flirtation.”

Further, Erin Lichy explained that she and her husband do this because they are very confident in their relationship and trust one another. She added,

“We feel very secure, he’s my best friend, we love each other deeply, but we’re also very very close, so anything that goes on, we’re talking about it, it’s not like a private thing. He’s like, ‘I got a lot of eyes tonight,’ [and] I’m like, ‘Shut up. No, you didn't. People are like starting to come up to me and be like, ‘He’s so cute I love him!'”

Here's what you need to know about Erin Lichy's husband Abraham Lichy

Abraham Lichy and Erin Dana Lichy have been wed for eleven years. The first meeting was in October 2010, the couple decided to get married after a few months of dating and in June 2023 they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

Located in New York, Abraham owns a law firm called Lichy Law. On the company website, he mentions:

"I'm a born-and-bred New Yorker who has a passion for advising early-stage start-ups and growth-oriented people. Formerly an attorney at one of New York City's top law firms (Kasowitz.com), I went on to build my own fashion brand, have DJed around the world, and ultimately decided to create my own law firm."

In 2010, Abraham Lichy received his Juris Doctor from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Prior to this, he received a BA (Bachelor of Arts) in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The couple has a daughter named Layla and two boys, Elijah and Levi. Despite being a real estate agent and a television personality, Erin Lichy makes sure to spend time with her family and kids. She explained how she balances her professional and personal lives in an interview with ET back in March. According to Erin Lichy:

"I try to be there for the important things, like school events and major moments, but most importantly, I have worked on really being present when I'm with the family. Sometimes I just have to miss the bedtime routine and I've learned not to beat myself up over it like I used to."

Also, during an interview with The Sleep Code a few months ago, she stressed the importance of sleep for mothers. The following is what Erin Lichy mentioned:

"When you become a mother, you realize how incredibly important sleep is. I’m one of those people that needs between 8-9 hours a night or I’m not operating optimally. I run two businesses and have three kids so I’m not always the best about making sure I get enough sleep, but if I don’t, I’ll make sure the following night to get between 9-10 hours."

As in the latest season of RHONY, Erin's life will be briefly described, from how she manages her professional career to how she makes time for her children and husband. Currently, in its 14th season, the show has already released its first episode on Bravo on July 16, 2023.

Season 14's second episode, Oh Christmas Tree! will be released on July 23, 2023, on Bravo, featuring Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.