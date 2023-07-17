“Fresh and fun”: RHONY season 14 season premiere wins fans over

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 premiered on Sunday, July 16, 2023. While fans were not excited about the new season and took to social media to express their disapproval of the new cast even before the show premiered, it looks like the show is already changing opinions and winning over the crowd.

For months, fans wanted the original cast members back and were not interested in the newbies taking over the New York show. However, after the show dropped its first episode on Sunday, it now looks like the drama that ensued changed the tide.

In the season premiere, the cast first fought over dinner plans when Brynn and Sai decided to ditch the plans made by Erin because they didn’t like the restaurant the cast member picked. The conflict brought up another issue when Brynn overheard Erin talking about keeping a distance from Sai since she criticized Erin for having cheese on her charcuterie board. The girls clashed at Jenna’s house but ultimately made up.

Fans took to social media to react to the season premiere of RHONY season 14 and called it “fresh and fun.”

RHONY fans claim they loved the season 14 premiere

What happened in the episode?

The much-awaited return of Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) took place on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Season 14 of the Bravo show features a brand new cast, which includes Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hussan, and Erin Lichy.

During the episode, Erin wasn’t entirely happy with Sai and Brynn as they ditched the group dinner she planned because they didn’t like the restaurant. However, that wasn’t what ticked the RHONY newcomer the most.

What bothered her was that they lied and told her that they were tied, but eventually went to Casa Cipriani instead, which Erin found out about through their Instagram stories.

"It’s hurtful. I think it’s just a very obnoxious thing to do," Erin said in a confessional.

The two cast members opened up about their decision to ditch dinner during their conversation with Jessel. Brynn stated that she was sorry she bailed on dinner, but she “wouldn’t be caught dead” at the restaurant. Sai said that she thought that the restaurant was good for teenagers.

However, one thing led to another and soon Brynn overheard that Erin was distancing herself from Sai because the latter “rubbed her” the wrong way when she criticized Lichy for serving a cheese platter.

The disagreement ultimately led to a clash while the RHONY cast was gathered at Jenna’s house. Eventually, Brynn and Erin spoke about the issue privately and hashed things out. The cast later on addressed Brynn and Sai ditching dinner as well and owning up to not wanting to eat at the restaurant. Ultimately, however, Erin decided to let things go.

In a confessional, she added:

"I'm realizing it's not about the restaurant, it's not about the reservation, it's about wanting to spend quality time together and not caring about these other things, and that, I understand.”

Netizens are impressed by the "fresh" reboot of RHONY

Fans took to social media to react to the premiere and called it refreshing. They praised Bravo for the new cast as they expressed their excitement for the upcoming episodes.

Talan-Tee-J @tal_jay The reboot feels fresh and the cast is more representative of what the people of NY actually look like. I’m in. Let’s see what the rest of this season gives #RHONY

LaLa Ingalls Wilder’s Puffbar @lilfamilyvan new rhony naysayers!!! I too was a non believer! but after what I saw tonight I urge you all to give the next gen a chance! they can never take away old rhony! and while this can never replace the OG, it feels fun and fresh but familiar, like another branch on the apple tree!!!

Salva @SalvaCambranes I’m sorry but the new #RHONY is fantastic! It’s modern, fresh, glam, petty and feels like New York. Bravo ladies!

RHONY season 14 will return next Sunday with a brand new episode.