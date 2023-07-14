“I was drunk”: RHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield opens up about casting for season 14

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) is making a grand return with its highly anticipated season 14. This time, fans will be introduced to a fresh and iconic cast, ready to bring new life to the beloved franchise. Among the newcomers is Brynn Whitfield, who recently shared her candid thoughts and experiences about joining the show.

In the trailer released on May 15, 2023, fans may have seen Brynn Whitfield stand for being her unabashed self, honest, and witty.

In a recent interview with ET on July 13, Brynn revealed her casting story, exclaiming:

"I was drunk. Every interview, drunk. When I signed on, I got more drunk, celebrated. Yeah, you just drink through it, and I was like, this is never gonna-- like, I’m not married and I rent."

"You're gonna love it": Brynn Whitfield on the upcoming season 14 of RHONY

After a two-year hiatus since the last original episode of RHONY aired, the show is returning with an all-new cast, poised to showcase different facets of the city that even the OG franchise stars never explored. Reflecting on the long-standing popularity of the show, the first Indian Housewife in the franchise, Jessel Taank, remarks:

"I think this franchise is so beloved... Thirteen years of fans investing in these women, it's a long time and so, I get sort of that initial, like, 'Oh my gosh! Shock, horror! A completely new cast?!' But, look: I'm 100 percent certain that they're gonna fall in love with us."

The decision to introduce a new cast came after a low-rated season 13, which faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties in finding new women who could mesh well with the established ensemble.

Bravo initially planned a sister series called RHONY: Legacy for some of the familiar faces, but it is now on indefinite pause. Instead, six former stars filmed a new season of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff. The changes caused some social media backlash, but the newbies are undeterred. Brynn Whitfield confidently assures viewers, "You're gonna love it. Pinky swear!"

Brynn Whitfield has been seen being unabashed and rather brassy with her sayings, as seen in RHONY clips shared on social media. It is why she is also worried about getting a "villain edit," given the fact, as she said in a recent interview with The Messenger:

"I think that's your first thought, I mean, I'm not 100% happy with everything [on the season], but it's very me."

After joining in, Brynn Whitfield had her own reservations, as she assumed producers would feed her lines or Frankenbite," but neither happened. However, she shared an interesting account of how she got cast on the show. She revealed she was drunk throughout the process, although it isn't clear if she meant it literally. She further quipped:

"Like, come on! Somebody messed up. I feel like I’m one of those people that lies on their résumé, but then somehow gets the job and they’re like, is anyone gonna uncover me? But here I am, still drunk!"

With each cast member bringing their unique stories and personalities to the table, the upcoming season of RHONY promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, conflicts, and unforgettable moments. Tune in to the RHONY season 14 premiere on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.

