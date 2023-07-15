RHONY season 14 release date, air time, and plot 

The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) is back with its highly anticipated season 14, and fans are in for a treat. After a tumultuous 13th season, Bravo shook things up and rebooted the franchise with an all-new cast for season 14. The show is set to return on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET, and it promises to be a season like no other.

In the recently released trailer in May for RHONY season 14, viewers caught a glimpse of the cast of women who will be sharing their lives in the upcoming season. Described as "loud, proud, and larger-than-life," these ladies are unafraid to bring the drama.

As the voiceover in the trailer hints, "What I love about New York is you can be anyone," fans should get ready for a rollercoaster ride through the lives of these fascinating women.

RHONY season 14 will feature a brand new cast, from an openly gay housewife to the first Indian housewife of the franchise

The upcoming season of RHONY will introduce viewers to a new group of dynamic women who thrive in the diverse and electric city of New York.

From fashion and real estate to philanthropy and social influence, these women have left their mark on the Big Apple. They are ready to share their lives as they navigate careers, family responsibilities, and jam-packed social calendars. Fans brace themselves for a season filled with glamour, ambition, and drama-filled storylines.

On July 12, Executive Producer Andy Cohen appeared on NBC's Today Show and spoke about what to expect from the upcoming season.

"The show is brilliant and it's fun to watch. And for the people who have always loved housewives, this gives people what they love about the show but it's fresh and new. It's dramatic, it's funny and it's New York," he said.

Let's take a closer look at the fabulous ladies who will grace the screens in season 14 of RHONY:

Sai De Silva, an Afro-Latina born and raised in New York, is the creative director of Scout the City. This online lifestyle destination began as a passion project blog and quickly evolved into a platform where Sai shares her chic parenting adventures.

Ubah Hassan, a Somalian model and philanthropist, made New York her home after a journey that took her from Somalia to Kenya and eventually Canada. Spotted by a photographer, Ubah was signed by a modeling agency and soon made waves in the fashion industry.

Erin Dana Lichy, a funny and confident New Yorker, grew up in Manhattan as part of a close-knit Israeli family. A real estate agent turned entrepreneur, Erin owns her own home renovation and design firm called Homegirl.

Jenna Lyons, the former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group, is a fashion industry icon. She played a pivotal role in transforming J.Crew into one of the most coveted fashion brands in the US. After leaving the company, Jenna became the Co-Founder and CEO of LoveSeen, a direct-to-consumer beauty brand.

Jessel Taank, an outgoing and unreserved fashion publicist and brand consultant, brings her unique perspective to the RHONY cast. With her British-Indian heritage, Jessel met her husband, financier Pavit Randhawa, through a mutual friend.

Brynn Whitfield, a brand marketing and communications professional, brings a touch of Midwestern charm to the RHONY cast. Raised by her grandmother, Brynn learned the importance of hard work and owning her narrative as a biracial woman. She is passionate about interior design, fashion, and hosting dinner parties in her cozy West Village apartment.

The new cast is set to take the Bravoverse by storm, promising glitz, glam, and more drama. The ladies' taglines were revealed on Monday, July 10, 2023.

With a cast as diverse and dynamic as this, season 14 of RHONY is sure to be a whirlwind of entertainment. Tune in to watch as the upcoming season unfolds the lives of these fiery and fabulous women only on Bravo.