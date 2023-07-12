The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) alum Kelly Bensimon is set to walk down the aisle once again. She recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend of one year, Scott Litner, on July 10, 2023.

In an exclusive statement to E! News, Kelly expressed her happiness and shared her thoughts about this new chapter in her life. She exclaimed,

"I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning."

With a love that's reminiscent of a storybook romance, as the RHONY alum describes, Kelly and Scott have taken their relationship to the next level.

Scott Litner proposed to RHONY alum Kelly Bensimon during the 4th of July weekend

Kelly Bensimon kept her year-long relationship with her new beau Scott Litner quite private, with very few public appearances.

However, now that the budding romance is headed towards full bloom, RHONY fans can expect to see more of Kelly's fiance.

The proposal, which took place over the Fourth of July weekend, was a beautifully orchestrated surprise by her beau Scott. During a vacation to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, one of Kelly's favorite summer getaway destinations, Scott Litner chose a memorable moment to pop the question. He decided to propose during a romantic boat ride, creating an intimate and picturesque setting for this significant milestone.

The boat ride served as the perfect backdrop for Scott to present Kelly with a stunning custom emerald-cut, five-carat diamond ring from NYC Jeweler Material Good.

What made the proposal even more special was the sentimental touch that Scott incorporated. He brought Kelly to a place from her childhood, a place that held fond memories and deep emotional ties. Kelly was deeply moved by this thoughtful gesture, expressing her emotions by remarking to E!,

"I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose."

Kelly Bensimon's engagement became public as the duo made their first appearance since the announcement at the premiere party for Bravo's Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

The event held at Ascent Lounge in New York City brought together several former RHONY co-stars, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley. Kelly made quite the entrance, dressed in a see-through fishnet dress over a black bikini.

This engagement marks Kelly Bensimon's second trip down the aisle. She was previously married to renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, with whom she shares two daughters, Sea (25) and Teddy (23). Their marriage lasted from 1997 to 2006, and now Kelly can be seen embarking on a new marital journey with Scott Litner.

Kelly Bensimon has been making strides in her career as well. Currently working as a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman, she is also set to make a return to television. Kelly will be part of Peacock's upcoming series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, premiering on July 16 only on Peacock.

Kelly Bensimon was all praises for the upcoming cast member and her friend Ubah Hassan in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip at an interview, with the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) just around the corner.

