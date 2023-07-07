“Drama in Dorinda”- Sonja and Luann tease RHUGT: RHONY Legacy

After three seasons, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) is returning with its fourth season, and this time, the cast is traveling to Morocco. The fourth season is expected to debut later this year, according to Bravo reports. While season 4 is yet to be released, the show RHUGT has already begun filming for season 5. At the same time, a few cast members also shared their experiences on the show and what fans can expect from it.

In the fifth installment of the show, also known as RHONY Legacy, the housewives will travel to St. Barts. The housewives include Luann, Sonja, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman. A recent interview with The Daily Dish featured Sonja and Luann discussing several trending topics from Bravo.

As part of their appearance, they promoted Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, a new show that will premiere on Bravo on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Both stars also shared what fans can expect from RHONY's upcoming fifth season. When they were asked about controversies and who created the most drama during the trip, Sonja Morgan named Dorinda.

“There’s drama in Dorinda,” she said.

What can fans expect from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) season 5

According to both the stars during this interview, this season will not be “smooth sailing.” Sonja Morgan said that growth comes with pain and gave an example of how she can say certain things to Ramona without making the latter mad.

“I can look at Ramona and say, ‘Your face looks like a pizza without cheese,’ and she’s not mad. She’s, like, taking her mirror out, ‘What are you talking about? Really?’ You know? So, we can be like that with each other, and it can be painful, but then growth comes."

Luann de Lesseps also spoke about her experience filming the fifth season of the show, RHUGT.

“I really think that people want to see us reminiscing, and so you’re going to see a lot of that and breaking down the fourth wall and talking about things in the past that you never get to hear our perspective,” she said.

Luann also added that there are certain things in the show that are interesting and have moments that were "epic on Real Housewives of New York." She noted that they will talk about those moments that fans would love.

“I think that fourth wall being down is one thing. We actually have a lot of fun,” Luann stated.

It has not been confirmed when season 5 of RHUGT will air, so fans will have to wait a little longer. In particular, RHUGT is preparing for its fourth season, which is expected to be released later this year.

Among the cast members in the fourth season are, Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi from The Real Housewives of Orange County, along with Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer Meyer from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Other housewives include Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Alex McCord (The Real Housewives of New York City), and Caroline Manzo (The Real Housewives of New Jersey).

Peacock offers all three seasons of the show.

Bravo will be airing the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

