RHONY season 14: Meet the cast 

Much to the fans' excitement, the Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) is set to return for its highly anticipated season 14. After a gripping end to season 13, which left fans wanting more, the show is back with a rebooted cast that promises to bring new energy, excitement, and plenty of juicy drama to the Big Apple.

Season 14 of RHONY is set to premiere on Sunday, July 16, 2023, and will introduce fans to a fresh lineup of soon-to-be iconic women who are ready to fire up the screen. This season, the show takes a bold step towards better representation, ensuring that the cast reflects the diverse tapestry of New York City and its inhabitants.

From Jenna Lyons to Jessel Tank, meet the all-new cast members of RHONY season 14

The upcoming season 14 of RHONY will be a scorching hot season filled with endless possibilities. As Jenna Lyons had teased on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "Trust me, it's a moment." So taking the words seriously, brace yourself for drama, fashion, and the larger-than-life personalities of these incredible women.

Let's dive into the lives of the cast members who will grace our screens in season 14 of RHONY:

1) Jenna Lyons

Leading the pack is Jenna Lyons, who, as Andy Cohen says, is a trailblazing fashion guru and the first openly gay housewife in the history of RHONY. With her impeccable creative vision, Jenna served as the president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group, transforming the brand into a fashion powerhouse.

Now, she has been working as the co-founder and CEO of LoveSeen, a beauty brand making waves with fake lashes in the industry. She is also a single mom.

2) Sai De Silva

Born and bred in the heart of New York City, Sai De Silva brings her vibrant energy and chic style to RHONY. As the creative director of Scout the City, an online lifestyle destination, Sai has built a devoted following by chronicling her adventures in parenting and fashion.

She is married to David Craig and has two children, London Scout, 11, and Rio Dash, 5.

3) Ubah Hassan

Ubah has had an inspiring journey, from fleeing Somalia with her father and brother to eventually becoming a successful model and philanthropist in New York.

Discovered by a photographer and signed by a modeling agency, Ubah quickly made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She is also the founder of Ubah Hot, a hot sauce company, and is coming with her fiery self to RHONY.

4) Erin Dana Lichy

Lichy is a true New Yorker, bringing her real estate expertise and creative flair to the season 14 cast. Having started her career as a real estate agent at a young age, Erin now owns her own home renovation and design firm called Homegirl.

Lichy is married to Abraham Lichy, with whom she has three children.

5) Jessel Taank

Breaking barriers as the first Indian housewife in the history of the franchise, Jessel is a fashion publicist and brand consultant who knows how to make a statement.

Jessel's love story with financier Pavit Randhawa and their recent journey into parenthood with twin boys will surely provide an entertaining narrative that fans won't be able to resist.

6) Brynn Whitfield

Brynn, a communications specialist, marketing consultant, and certified yoga instructor, brings her multi-talented skills to the gang.

Brynn's passion for interior design, fashion, and hosting memorable dinner parties adds a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. As a biracial woman, Brynn also brings her unique perspective and experiences to the show.

Season 14 of RHONY premieres on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.