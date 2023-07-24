Love Island USA season 5 episode 6: Elimination, recap, and more details explored 

Love Island USA season 5 episode 6, which was recently released, has been generating quite a bit of attention online. As each minute in this episode passed, fans saw twists and turns, with one contestant leaving the villa and others making love connections.

It was evident that some feuds and potential connections between Keenan Anunay and Kassy Castillo were developing in the previous episode. This came into the limelight when Kassy's relationship with Leonardo Dionicio ended. There was a lot of tension caused by this, especially since Keenan had a relationship with Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray.

Leonardo Dionicio wasted no time after ending things with Kassy, going directly to Anna Kurdy to establish a connection. Victor Gonzalez's journey is also undergoing many changes, especially concerning Carmen Kocourek. Destiny Davis and Marco Donatelli are locked in an intense situation, and it appears that Marco doesn't care whether Davis is mad.

In addition, there is a happy couple in the villa, Jasmine Sklavanitis and Harrison Luna. The synopsis for episode 5 of Love Island USA season 5 mentions:

"The Islanders are still in shock from their rollercoaster first day in the villa when a text reveals yet another surprise; connections are already being called into question as two new girls take two boys on dates."

There was a stir on Love Island USA season 5 last Sunday when Keenan and Kassy were seen engaged in an intense conversation. This happened as a result of the masquerade challenge.

Episode 6 of Love Island USA season 5: Who got eliminated?

Kennan wanted to kiss Kassy Castillo during the masquerade challenge, but she refused. Kennan was not happy about it. Kassy said she didn't want to do this because Kay was also present, and she didn't want to disrespect Kay. Episode 6 of Love Island USA season 5 also featured Leonardo and Anna sharing their first kiss.

Harrison, a new cast member, entered the villa while all this was going on. Within moments of his entry, the contestants' reactions on the show were quite apparent, with the ladies crushing on him and the men somewhat jealous. Jasmine Sklavanitis, on the other hand, was quite vocal about her feelings for this contestant and was seen sharing how she had fallen in love with him.

Carston "Bergie" Bergerson was seen trying to get to know other women on the show and speaking to them. Also, Kassy and Keenan Anunay aren't in a good place right now, which led to Keenan returning to Kay. Kassy also seems to be interested in Carston "Bergie" Bergerson.

By the end of the episode, only three contestants remained as other contestants made connections with their partners. Harrison Hans Luna, Jasmine, and Destiny were the remaining contestants. Harrison had to choose between the two ladies, so he chose Destiny.

As things are moving quickly in the villa, it will be exciting to see what happens in the upcoming episodes.

The press release for Love Island USA season 5 reads:

“Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new 'bombshells' arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

Additionally, it mentions:

"Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.”

Fans can watch the latest episode of Love Island USA's Season 5 on Peacock and CBS on July 24, 2023.