Who is Love Island USA season 5 contestant Victor Gonzalez? Fans shocked as no one picks the Madrid native

Season 5 of Love Island USA has already released two episodes, in which fans saw contestants head to Fuji to find the love of their lives. In the show, the contestants must pair up with people they believe they can have a connection with. The pairs then get to know each other and compete in several challenges. In the season finale, the winning couple will receive a $100,000 prize money.

One contestant, Victor Gonzalez, became the talk of the town when he entered Love Island USA season 5. He is a 28-year-old wrestler, who entered the villa in search of love.

However, none of the women in the villa chose Victor as their partner, making fans furious.

Love Island USA season 5 contestant Victor Gonzalez is a wrestler and he has won several National Championships

Born on August 1, 1994, Victor is the only contestant on the show from outside the United States. He is originally from Madrid and currently lives in Georgia. He has over 18,000 followers on his Instagram account and 200,000 followers on TikTok. He often shares glimpses from his life online.

As far as his wrestling career goes, Victor Gonzalez has won several National Championships in Spain and also performs at children's birthday parties as a cosplayer. He dresses up like the DC superhero Aquaman and entertains the kids.

Victor Gonzalez is looking to find someone with whom he can spend the rest of his life. He wishes to find his "fairytale princess," since he considers himself a "book boyfriend." He does not place much importance on appearances and is looking for a confident person with a great personality.

As he entered the show, the girls gave him two names based on his looks and personality, and they called him Tarzan and Aquaman.

When Victor Gonzalez was not picked by any of the women on the show, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the same. They were shocked and could not believe that Victor was not chosen by any of the contestants.

🗣️Imagine That @RevereRomance #loveislandUSA Those producers knew what they were doing casting Bergie. It made for great tv. Episode 2 is going to be interesting. I like Victor- I’d like him to find his type in the house. #LoveIsland

Adrain 💞♑️🌺 @Adralicious the way all of the women looked when Victor came on the island the way all of the women looked when Victor came on the island #LoveIsland …wow I thought all the women were going over lol I would’ve lol

Later in the episode, Jasmine ended up picking Victor Gonzalez. As of right now, the five couples on the show are:

Leonardo and Kassy Marco and Destiny Kay Kay and Keenan Victor and Jasmine Bergie and Anna

Love Island USA season 5 promises heaps of drama, love, and several twists. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Set in Fiji, season 5 of Peacock Original Love Island USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.”

Apart from Victor Gonzalez, the other contestants on Love Island USA season 5 are Marco Donatelli, Kassy Castillo, Leonardo Dionicio, Destiny Davis, Anna Kurdys, Carsten Bergersen, Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray, Keenan Anunay, and Jasmine Sklavanitis.

Fans can watch the upcoming episodes of season 5 of the hit show on Peacock on July 20, 2023.