"Tarzan in NYC doing parkour on the way": Jokes flood the internet as Sony reportedly plans to "reinvent" iconic character for 21st Century

Sony has acquired the screen rights to the iconic character, Tarzan, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the studio is planning for a ''total reinvention'' of the character. Fans on Twitter have gone berserk ever since the news emerged, with many sharing hilarious tweets. One user mentioned that the film/show will feature Tarzan ''in NYC doing parkour on the way.''

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on Sony acquiring the rights to Tarazan and their plans on ''reinventing'' the character. Many did not seem enthusiastic about the idea, putting out several hilarious tweets.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Overall, fans do not seem excited about the idea of a ''reinvention'' of the beloved character. Some users even asked the studio to focus on original content instead of going back to old characters/movies.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has bought the rights to the iconic character from author Edgar Rice Buroughs' estate Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc. Currently, no writer, actor or director is attached to Sony's Tarzan project. Sony is yet to comment or make an official announcement on the project.

More details about Tarzan movies in the past

The character of Tarzan has been explored numerous times in various popular films and shows. During the silent era, Scott Sidney directed Tarzan of the Apes, starring Elmo Lincoln in the lead role. The successful film spawned three sequels, titled The Romance of Tarzan, The Son of Tarzan, and The Adventures of Tarzan.

One of the most popular Tarzan film series started way back in 1932 with W. S. Van Dyke's Tarzan the Ape Man. Two remakes of the film were made later in 1959 and 1981. The original 1932 flick starred Johnny Weissmuller in the titular role, for which he received widespread critical acclaim.

A number of animated films about Tarzan have also been made over the years, including Disney's 1999 film, simply titled Tarzan, which featured Tony Goldwyn and Minnie Driver as part of its voicecast, Tarzan and Jane, Tarzan II, and Tarzan of the Apes.

The most recent live action Tarzan flick was directed by David Yates, titled The Legend of Tarzan. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård in the lead role, along with many other prominent actors essaying pivotal roles. These include Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, and Margot Robbie, among many others.

The Legend of Tarzan follows its titular character who sets off to the jungles once again as part of an alleged slavery investigation. The official synopsis of the film, as per Warner Bros., reads:

''It has been years since the man once known as Tarzan (Alexander Skarsgård) left the jungles of Africa behind for a gentrified life as John Clayton III, Lord Greystoke, with his beloved wife, Jane (Margot Robbie) at his side.''

The synopsis further states:

''Now, he has been invited back to the Congo to serve as a trade emissary of Parliament, unaware that he is a pawn in a deadly convergence of greed and revenge, masterminded by the Belgian, Captain Leon Rom (Christoph Waltz), but those behind the murderous plot have no idea what they are about to unleash.''

Although the film was a commercial success, it didn't quite garner the kind of attention and fan following it hoped for. It received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics.

