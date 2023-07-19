"JUSTICE FOR BERGIE!!": Love Island USA fans don't like how Bergie was almost eliminated

It’s just the first episode of Love Island USA and viewers are shocked by the twists and turns of the show. Bergie, a 23-year-old Dairy Queen Manager, failed to find any partner in the Stick or Twist challenge in the first coupling itself. He then paired up with Anna by default, which he was not happy with, as they were not compatible at all. Others noted this too and voted them as the least compatible couple.

Sarah Hyland then shocked everyone by declaring that one of them would be eliminated. The pair had to make the decision themselves and Bergie, like the perfect gentleman, decided to eliminate himself.

He began to cry after making the decision, but explained:

"I just felt like I wouldn't be able to fall asleep in an empty bed tonight without a guilty conscience."

The contestants also got emotional and hugged him, without knowing that he was still in the game. He received the news via text and will be asked to “throuple up” in the next episode.

Love Island USA fans did not like this eviction stunt on Bergie, who was already feeling guilty and was teary-eyed.

Bergie was almost evicted (Image via Twitter)

Love Island USA fans don't think Bergie is made for TV

Within the first day, Bergie was seen getting overwhelmed by the people around him. He also got very excited after seeing the text that informed him he was still on the show.

"Bergie, everyone deserves a second chance #stillinthegame #coupleup," the text read.

However, Love Island USA fans felt that Bergie was not meant for such a brutal dating show and hoped that he would find love. They were also upset that the showmakers pretended to eliminate him.

It looks like fans have already declared Bergie as their favorite contestant (Image via Twitter)

Will Bergie successfully find love on the show? (Image via Twitter)

About Carsten Bergie

23-year-old Bergie has dated a few girls before the show but never had a real girlfriend. He is a big Margot Robbie fan and works as a Dairy Queen general manager in South Dakota. He wants a woman who is passionate about her career and does not want to be a stay-at-home mom.

Bergie has a small Instagram following of 1400 and often posts pictures of himself with his family. He recently graduated from the Dakota State University and is all set to join Physical Therapy school at the University of Mary next fall. He also works as a group fitness instructor and was a part of the National Society of Leadership and Success society, along with the Biology Honor Society.

Love Island USA airs on Peacock from Thursday to Tuesday every week at 9 pm ET.