"We are so loved": Fans overwhelmed as BTS' j-hope shares handwritten letter to celebrate ARMY Day

In a global celebration on July 9, BTS fans united to commemorate ARMY day. This momentous occasion was made even more extraordinary by member j-hope, currently serving in the military, who penned a heartfelt letter on Weverse. Another beloved bandmate, Jin, also on military duty, shared an adorable video to mark the occasion.

This day is considered to be a significant day as it officially recognizes the founding of the ARMY (Adorable Representation MC for Youth), the name for the BTS fandom.

Needless to say, the internet was flooded with posts from fans, who were left emotional after the letter and video.

Overwhelmed fans react to j-hope's letter to ARMY

In a moment of sincere connection, precisely at 2:18 pm KST, BTS member j-hope poured his emotions into a heartfelt letter shared on Weverse. He acknowledged the significance of the day and vowed to never let the fandom down, fully aware of the importance of his presence on such a cherished occasion.

Here is the translation of j-hope's letter, as per WeVerse:

#HobisHeart You'll be upset if I missed this day.. Did you all eat?? Today's the day I miss everyone even more.... Because today's is really everyone's day.!! I've always acknowledged that the things that I've always used to it are precious and important and today is the day I'm feeling it even stronger.. I think it's a part that I naturally feel the growing pain in the process of changing many thoughts and becoming an even more mature adult!!"

He further added:

Everyone was the center of that part and today's everyone's day!! It's the day I wanna express my gratitude to everyone in a clear and pure way with the true feeling I felt it for the first time. I'm thankful and thank you so much!! And today, as always, my love to you remain unchanged..."

#HobisHeart is a hashtag that represents the sentiment and emotions expressed by j-hope, on a particular day. In the message, the idol conveys his sincere feelings of missing everyone and acknowledges the significance of that day. He also reflects on the value and importance of the things he holds dear, realizing their preciousness even more strongly.

j-hope then expresses his gratitude to everyone in a genuine and transparent manner, conveying his heartfelt thanks and affection towards them.

The already excited ARMY fandom were additionally overwhelmed by this and wanted to express their love for the BTS star on social media.

ru⁷ 🦖 ♡ 아포방포 ♡ @__imami__ 🥲

I FELT JHOPE LAUGHS JUST BY READING THE LETTER ITSELF 🥹 HE DROPPED US A HEARTFELT LETTERI FELT JHOPE LAUGHS JUST BY READING THE LETTER ITSELF 🥹 HE DROPPED US A HEARTFELT LETTER 😭🥲I FELT JHOPE LAUGHS JUST BY READING THE LETTER ITSELF 🥹

D-467 #on_the_street¹³⁴🃏🏁🦋 @MapOfTheHoseok



#jhope i want to hug him sooo tight… Jung Hoseok, you’ve worked so hard! we are beyond proud of you 🤍 i want to hug him sooo tight… Jung Hoseok, you’ve worked so hard! we are beyond proud of you 🤍#jhope https://t.co/ajDKHhmMWQ

ⒷⓉⓈ130613 ⟬⟭💜⟭⟬⁷🔍⍤⃝🔎 @Uwie280371

"I wanted to tell y'all that I'm living Jhopely with Jung Hoseok "



I miss you so much Hobi 🤗, so glad you did well on your duty.

Stay safe and healthy.

Love you my sunshine Hobi



#JHOPE #JungHoseok Hobi letter to army on weverse"I wanted to tell y'all that I'm living Jhopely with Jung Hoseok "I miss you so much Hobi 🤗, so glad you did well on your duty.Stay safe and healthy.Love you my sunshine Hobi Hobi letter to army on weverse "I wanted to tell y'all that I'm living Jhopely with Jung Hoseok " I miss you so much Hobi 🤗, so glad you did well on your duty. Stay safe and healthy. Love you my sunshine Hobi 💜#JHOPE #JungHoseok https://t.co/v4J4eSjM7L

BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ @Lovly_mochitwin



We are not ARMYs without you 🥺

THANK YOU BTS for existing & for making us exist 🤧



ARMY FOREVER 🫶

BANGTAN FOREVER 🥺



#HappyBirthdayARMY

#BTSARMY10thBirthday

"You gave me the best of me, so you'll give you the best of you”We are not ARMYs without you 🥺THANK YOU BTS for existing & for making us exist 🤧ARMY FOREVER 🫶BANGTAN FOREVER 🥺 "You gave me the best of me, so you'll give you the best of you” We are not ARMYs without you 🥺THANK YOU BTS for existing & for making us exist 🤧ARMY FOREVER 🫶BANGTAN FOREVER 🥺💜#HappyBirthdayARMY#BTSARMY10thBirthdayhttps://t.co/KkCBvGeIHN

Tara ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 💜 @TR_2230

I badly want to hear him say that again soon.

His letter was sweet and I’m so grateful he wrote us for ARMY day. I really miss our Hobi everyday. So proud of him. Love him so much. #jhope twitter.com/fayepjm/status… seven★ @fayepjm "i'm living j-hopely"

"i'm living j-hopely"https://t.co/PHRQOH2RJd “I love you, Army” - Hobi.I badly want to hear him say that again soon.His letter was sweet and I’m so grateful he wrote us for ARMY day. I really miss our Hobi everyday. So proud of him. Love him so much. “I love you, Army” - Hobi. 💜I badly want to hear him say that again soon. 💔His letter was sweet and I’m so grateful he wrote us for ARMY day. I really miss our Hobi everyday. So proud of him. Love him so much. 😭♥️ #jhope twitter.com/fayepjm/status…

Tara ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ ⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 💜 @TR_2230

I badly want to hear him say that again soon.

His letter was sweet and I’m so grateful he wrote us for ARMY day. I really miss our Hobi everyday. So proud of him. Love him so much. #jhope twitter.com/fayepjm/status… seven★ @fayepjm "i'm living j-hopely"

"i'm living j-hopely"https://t.co/PHRQOH2RJd “I love you, Army” - Hobi.I badly want to hear him say that again soon.His letter was sweet and I’m so grateful he wrote us for ARMY day. I really miss our Hobi everyday. So proud of him. Love him so much. “I love you, Army” - Hobi. 💜I badly want to hear him say that again soon. 💔His letter was sweet and I’m so grateful he wrote us for ARMY day. I really miss our Hobi everyday. So proud of him. Love him so much. 😭♥️ #jhope twitter.com/fayepjm/status…

ditsh⁷ ꜱᴇᴠᴇɴ @7amygdala

His is so humble 🥺 The letter on weverse TT

Thank you Hobi~~ for everything

#BTS #JHOPE @BTS_twt This Sunshine just melt my heartHis is so humble 🥺 The letter on weverse TTThank you Hobi~~ for everything This Sunshine just melt my heart🌞💜His is so humble 🥺 The letter on weverse TT Thank you Hobi~~ for everything 💜#BTS #JHOPE @BTS_twt https://t.co/74iJJWdT26

HOPE @PICJHOPE



“Starting today, we will gradually

show you J-Hop's feelings in various ways.Recognize that j-hope and Jeong Ho-seok is an important process to take the+



@BTS_twt #JHOPE #BTSARMY Jung Hoseok wrote a letter on weverse and this part made me cry. I'm very proud of you hobi“Starting today, we will graduallyshow you J-Hop's feelings in various ways.Recognize that j-hope and Jeong Ho-seok is an important process to take the+ Jung Hoseok wrote a letter on weverse and this part made me cry. I'm very proud of you hobi💓“Starting today, we will graduallyshow you J-Hop's feelings in various ways.Recognize that j-hope and Jeong Ho-seok is an important process to take the+@BTS_twt #JHOPE #BTSARMY https://t.co/PtMiPGFWKE

In another heartwarming instance, Kim Seokjin, better known as Jin from BTS, took to Weverse to share a special video.

The clip featured Jin singing his collaborative single Astronaut with Coldplay, a song he had previously performed before enlisting in the military. This heartfelt rendition served as a touching tribute to his fans who have remained steadfast by his side throughout his journey.

Jin_India @Jin_India



Man we missed him!!!



Reply:



VOCAL KING JIN

WE MISS YOU SEOKJIN

WAITING FOR THE ASTRONAUT



#JIN #방탄소년단진 #진 #TheAstronaut

It's been so many hours since the monthly letter dropped yet Seokjin is STILL TRENDING 🤯Man we missed him!!!Reply:VOCAL KING JINWE MISS YOU SEOKJINWAITING FOR THE ASTRONAUT It's been so many hours since the monthly letter dropped yet Seokjin is STILL TRENDING 🤯Man we missed him!!!Reply:VOCAL KING JINWE MISS YOU SEOKJINWAITING FOR THE ASTRONAUT#JIN #방탄소년단진 #진 #TheAstronaut https://t.co/M8Oxf4Xusi

Speculations also arose among fans that j-Hope's heartfelt letter on Weverse was in direct response to a previous message from Jin.

On May 5, 2023, through a Weverse post, Jin had shared his curiosity about j-Hope's experiences in the military, reflecting on his own transformative journey during his time of service. This exchange between the two members added a layer of depth to their bond, showcasing their genuine care and support for one another even when physically apart.

j-hope had also previously posted a message on the momentous occasion of the group BTS’ anniversary:

Can't believe that it's already been 10 years on one of our most meaningful and memory-packed communication channels. Thank you so much for your constant support and love. I'll always share my daily life with you, flying around you like the bird in the Twitter logo. Love you, ARMY

The bond between BTS and the ARMY is a symphony of shared experiences, emotions, and dreams. BTS' heartfelt lyrics resonate deeply with their fans, striking chords of understanding and healing.

Hence ARMY day is a cherished occasion, that serves as an earnest reminder of the significance of this extraordinary bond. It is a day to celebrate the impact BTS has had on the lives of their fans and the transformative power of their music.

This special day unites ARMY from around the world, creating a global family that transcends borders. It is a time to reflect on the shared experiences, togetherness, and sense of belonging that the ARMY finds within BTS' music and messages.

Poll : 0 votes