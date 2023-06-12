BTS’s Jungkook is known for his engaging live streams time and again. He has always been one of those K-pop idols interested in communicating directly with his fans, answering their questions, and keeping them updated about his life. In one such surprising and heartwarming move, the group's youngest member recently announced his plan to rent out a movie theatre exclusively for his fans.

Jungkook’s constant live streams keep fans on their toes as he indulges in several activities during the streams. He has effectively displayed all sorts of activities like cooking, cleaning, eating, folding laundry, sleeping, etc., which makes fans excited and feel closer to their favorite idol.

Jungkook's recent Weverse live from June 6, 2023

In the latest Weverse live session on June 6, 2023, Jungkook made a delightful appearance before his beloved fans, expressing his eagerness to connect with them once again. He shared that he woke up at 7 in the morning, according to the South Korean Standard Time, solely to engage with his fans, whom he dearly missed.

During the live session, Jungkook exhibited his playful side by watching a few of BTS's videos. In one instance, he showcased his impressive ability to mimic Jimin, replicating his gestures and mannerisms. This display of camaraderie among the members brought joy to fans, further strengthening their bond with the group. As the session continued, Jungkook wholeheartedly sang along to several songs from the group.

Sheils🐰 @Jaykayhay7 A summary of #Jungkook ’s live yesterday for those that missed it A summary of #Jungkook’s live yesterday for those that missed it 😉 https://t.co/S9PJL4Ih83

At one point, Jungkook secretly told one of his fans that he would like to go on a movie date with them by booking a movie theatre. He further mentioned that he plans to organize this event through a mafia source by excluding the involvement of his entertainment company, Big Hit.

The fans were overjoyed after hearing this and poured in their excitement through tweets:

ice tea💟 @Icetea672023611 Rewatching jungkook’s latest live, i just gonna kidnap him and put him in my pocket!! He is soo cuteee Rewatching jungkook’s latest live, i just gonna kidnap him and put him in my pocket!! He is soo cuteee😭

aspen 🌟 @YUMVOPE me when jungkook doesn’t go live for 3 business days: me when jungkook doesn’t go live for 3 business days: https://t.co/LAc9gUWDnn

jungkook praiser¹⁰ @jeonmygoogie “we'll keep it a secret from the company” the company staff watching his live : “we'll keep it a secret from the company” the company staff watching his live : https://t.co/4mzOzA1pLN

By personally taking charge of this event, Jungkook aims to create an intimate experience that allows him to interact with his fans more closely. This unconventional approach demonstrates his desire to show his appreciation uniquely and personally, ensuring an unforgettable memory for the ARMY.

Fans pleased by Jungkook's behavior

Jungkook's lively and entertaining presence in the Weverse live served as a delightful treat for fans, who were thrilled by his playful interactions and performances. This intimate connection between Jungkook and his fans highlights the enduring affection and dedication shared within the ARMY fandom, solidifying the unbreakable bond between the artist and his adoring supporters.

As adorable as it sounds, fans also believed that it was doubtful that an event like this would be organized, given the artist’s privacy and security. But just hearing such an idea from one of our favorite idols was a heartfelt act of kindness and love. As BTS continues to make waves in the music industry, it is heartening to witness the ever-growing bond between the members and their dedicated fans, reaffirming the power of mutual admiration and respect in the world of entertainment.

