Who is Shayne’s celebrity relative? Shayne goes home after shocking elimination in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4

Claim to Fame season 2 returned to screens with a brand new episode on Monday, July 17, 2023 which saw Shayne pack her bags and leave. Even before her elimination, several contestants were convinced about which celebrity she was related to and as the game unfolded, their guesses started becoming more concrete.

In the latest episode, Cole surprised everyone by picking Shayne as the guesser and correctly guessing her celebrity relative, Eddie Murphy. The unexpected choice of someone he was already close to from the beginning of the show left many people surprised. Monay, who has a strong bond with Shayne, even referred to her as his girlfriend during the guessing ceremony.

Claim to Fame season 2 will return with a brand new episode next week on Monday.

“He’s invested”: Claim to Fame contestant Shayne opens up about how Eddie Murphy feels about the ABC show

Shayne was sent packing from Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4 which aired on Monday, July 17, 2023. After her elimination, she spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her experience on the ABC show and about how her father, Eddie Murphy feels about it.

During the conversation, Shayne stated that she was very indecisive about doing the show but when she spoke to her father about it, he was surprised but supportive of her decision. She also revealed that Eddie Murphy is enjoying the show in real-time and had no idea that she was going to be eliminated.

"He’s probably gonna be a little disappointed because he’s invested," said Shayne.

The Claim to Fame season 2 contestant further opened up about her time on the show and when asked whether she was disappointed that everyone figured out her celebrity relative so soon, she said that she knew it was going to be easy for the cast members since her father is as known as he is.

She noted that she was just hoping that she’d be able to get people to not look at her for as long as possible. She said that she knew that as soon as they started looking at her, she’d be one of the easier people “to scoop out.”

Shayne’s strategy about Claim to Fame season 2 was thinking “two eliminations in advance.” She opened up about last week’s episode, during which Jane picked Chris but ended up getting sent home for guessing wrong.

She said that she was hoping that Jane would be right about Chris since she had no idea who he could be related to. The contestant noted that if the week after, they could have gone after Jane, which would have meant that she was safe for two eliminations.

Where do Shayne and Cole currently stand?

No hard feelings between Cole and Shayne post Claim to Fame season 2 (Image via ABC/@John Fleenor)

After her elimination from Claim to Fame season 2, Shayne opened up about her experience while in conversation with People magazine and spoke about the contestant who sent her home. She said that she and Cole had a conversation about everything that happened and that they’ve patched things up since.

"I feel like everyone who I was in that house with has respect for each other. We're all in a group chat. We all stay in touch with each other”, Shayne noted.

Tune in on Monday, July 25, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Claim to Fame season 2.