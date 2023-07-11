“Got ugly”: Claim to Fame fans react to Jane’s elimination in season 2 episode 3

Claim to Fame season 2 aired another episode this week on Monday, July 10. The episode featured a team challenge that decided the bottom two contestants. However, it wasn’t the only eventful part of the segment, as what happened before and after ultimately played a huge part in whose celebrity relative was revealed.

Episode 3 saw Jane being eliminated as she guessed her target’s identity incorrectly. She chose Chris as her target and guessed his relative to be Elvis Presley. This marked the first time that someone was eliminated because of an incorrect answer in the ongoing season.

Fans took to social media to react to Jane’s elimination and stated that although she was very confident about her guess, it got "ugly" in the end.

“Too confident”: Fans react to Jane being eliminated in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3

Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3, which aired on Monday, July 10, started with Jane, Monay, and Shayne having a conversation about Monay’s winner clue in the previous episode. While Monay refused to reveal whose clue she pulled, she told the cast members that it included “puppy love.”

Since Monay didn’t reveal whose clue it was, Jane believed that it was hers, which sent her down a spiral. The latter decided to put her psychology degree to use and persuade the game as she wished but failed.

During the episode, she initially tried getting Claim to Fame season 2 contestants on her side so she wouldn’t be in the bottom two by upping her social game.

However, the team challenge posed an obstacle in her game, as she was on the losing team led by Gabriel. Due to their defeat, further clues were revealed about Jane, Gabriel, and the rest of their team members while the opposing team, led by Shayne, remained safe.

Later in the segment, Monay finally told Jane that she picked Chris’ clue and even showed it to her in order to help her decipher it. Although she was rather confident, she had the wrong celebrity in mind.

During the elimination ceremony, the cast voted for Jane to be the guesser in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3 and she picked Chris as her target. She ultimately guessed incorrectly by naming Elvis Presley as his relative and as s result, was eliminated.

Fans reacted to Jane’s social game and elimination and stated that she was overly confident which led to her being sent home:

Matthew @MatthewFedele Ugh I’m gonna miss Jane she was so entertaining #claimtofame Ugh I’m gonna miss Jane she was so entertaining #claimtofame https://t.co/MCAaV8c6N2

The hosts of the show, Kevin and Franklin Jonas, revealed who Jane was related to in the end, which turned out to be veteran singer Dolly Parton. But that wasn’t all as the Jolene singer had a message for Jane, whose real name is Jada Starr.

"I am so proud of you it’s been a joy watching you grow up you know how much I’ve loved you and how close we’ve always been being your aunt and all, so proud of you," said Dolly Parton

Claim to Fame season 2 will return next week on Monday at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

