“Causing chaos”: Claim to Fame season 2 fans react to Monay’s gameplay in episode 3

Claim to Fame season 2 returned with a brand new episode this week. The celebrity guessing game aired episode 3 on Monday, July 10, 2023, and it featured a team challenge, mind games, and an elimination.

During the episode, the winner of the previous episode’s challenge winner, Monay, decided to stir the pot by revealing clues to certain cast members, which caused havoc. While her winner’s clue was for Chris, she opened up about it to Jane, but refused to tell her whose it was.

This caused Jane to believe that she pulled her clue. While the season 2 cast member insisted that she didn’t do so, the seeds of doubt were already planted.

After the episode, fans took to social media to chime in about Monay's gameplay.

Fans were amused by Monay’s clever game in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3

In Claim to Fame's third episode, cast member Monay, who won the winner’s clue in the previous episode, shared the clue with Jane, but refused to tell her who she pulled. This made Jane believe that she pulled her celebrity clue.

However, when Monay opened up about her interaction with Jane with the rest of the cast and revealed exactly what she told Jane, Chris tensed up and left the room. He was quick to find Jane and tell her that she probably pulled his clue and that she shouldn’t be so worried.

Claim To Fame @ClaimToFameABC Play along TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! Will this team challenge be a hard launch for new clues?Play along TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! Will this team challenge be a hard launch for new clues? 🔎 Play along TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/VRMeTWuwq4

While initially, the cast member didn't tell Jane whose clue she pulled, she ultimately showed her the entire clue, which led Jane to believe that she knew for sure who Chris was related to. The team challenge landed Gabriel and Jane in the bottom two, out of which, Jane was chosen to be the guesser.

As she picked Chris to be the target and guessed his celebrity relative to be Elvis Presley, she was sent packing because she guessed incorrectly. While Chris’ identity wasn’t revealed, the house found out who Jane’s relative was - the famous Dolly Parton. It was also revealed that Jane’s real name is Jada Starr and that she was named by her aunt.

Fans reacted to Monay’s gameplay and applauded her for stirring the pot so cleverly and wreaking havoc.

ᨒ Hayley Rae ᨒ @Hayleyx3jb ok but same “I love stirring the pot as long as I’m not involved” Monay #ClaimtoFame ok but same “I love stirring the pot as long as I’m not involved” Monay #ClaimtoFame 😅 ok but same 😅

e۷an @evxnr MONAY STARTING PARANOIA IS SO FUNNY HAHAH #ClaimToFame MONAY STARTING PARANOIA IS SO FUNNY HAHAH #ClaimToFame

Debi @Derbie7 Do you think Monay showed Jane the clue to let her come up with Elvis Presley As her guess 🤔 #claimtofame Do you think Monay showed Jane the clue to let her come up with Elvis Presley As her guess 🤔#claimtofame

justsharingthoughts @justsharin96 Monay in #ClaimtoFame is MEEE I love to stir the pot as long as I’m not in it Monay in #ClaimtoFame is MEEE I love to stir the pot as long as I’m not in it https://t.co/7PFf2lCJS0

🦋 @gweniecamille I KNEW ITTT LMAOOO ! I KNEW IT WAS A SET UP. WHY WOULD JANE TRUST MONAY AFTER EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED! #ClaimtoFame I KNEW ITTT LMAOOO ! I KNEW IT WAS A SET UP. WHY WOULD JANE TRUST MONAY AFTER EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED! #ClaimtoFame

Upon her elimination, Jane revealed that she wanted to come on Claim to Fame season 2 because she wanted the world to know that the Jolene singer is “exactly how they think she is.” She added that she loves her aunt dearly.

At the end of the episode, Franklin and Kevin Jones told the contestant that they had a message for her from her aunt. A clip of the singer was then played on the screen. In it, Dolly Parton was seen saying:

"Hey everybody, I am Dolly Parton and this is my niece Jada Starr. Hey Jada, I am so proud of you it’s been a joy watching you grow up you know how much I’ve loved you and how close we’ve always been being your aunt and all, so proud of you."

Jane gets eliminated from Claim to Fame season 2 episode 3 (Image via ABC/@John Fleenor)

Claim to Fame season 2 will return next Monday with a brand new episode on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes