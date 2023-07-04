Claim to Fame season 2 returned with another episode on July 3, 2023. The episode started with 11 contestants who competed in a series of challenges and social games in order to ensure that their celebrity relative’s identity remains a secret. However, one cast member, Travis, who was eliminated at the end of the episode, decided to share Shayne’s clue with Jane as he couldn’t decipher it himself.

He explained that he hoped she would have the required cultural knowledge to fill in the gaps.

After watching Travis’ plan backfire and result in his elimination, fans took to social media to state that he had been wronged.

Claim to Fame season 2 will return next week on Monday, July 11, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Fans react to Travis’ elimination in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2

ABC’s Claim to Fame is known to keep fans on their toes. In the latest episode of season 2, fans saw the contestants compete, plot, and strategize in order to keep their celebrity relative’s identity secret and decode clues that would lead to someone else’s identity being revealed.

The episode saw Travis go home after it was revealed that he is the son of Neil Degrasse Tyson. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the cast member’s elimination.

‘NEESE @Bats_akf

#claimtofame NOOOOO I FEEL SO BAD FOR TRAVIS POOR BABY NOOOOO I FEEL SO BAD FOR TRAVIS POOR BABY #claimtofame

Han @tkatchevtimes #ClaimtoFame I cant believe Gabriel did that to Travis after Travis literally gave him Shayne’s clue. I’m super curious to know how Shayne reacts to the entire house knowing her celebrity relative and how much longer she’ll stay on the show. Will they treat her like Louise S1? #ClaimtoFame I cant believe Gabriel did that to Travis after Travis literally gave him Shayne’s clue. I’m super curious to know how Shayne reacts to the entire house knowing her celebrity relative and how much longer she’ll stay on the show. Will they treat her like Louise S1?

Debi @Derbie7 Travis trusting Jane was the end of his game #claimtofame Travis trusting Jane was the end of his game #claimtofame

Athena’s dog allergy medicine @MollyKW24



#ClaimToFame I don’t know if picking Travis was a smart choice because if I were Travis I’d immediately tell everyone I shared my clue with Gabriel and he knows who Shane’s celebrity relative is. I don’t know if picking Travis was a smart choice because if I were Travis I’d immediately tell everyone I shared my clue with Gabriel and he knows who Shane’s celebrity relative is.#ClaimToFame

Matt:: Stream Fountain Baby @mattybum25 Noooo i didn't want travis gone either. I need his goose was cooked but I wanted to see a lil bit more of him tbh. He went out with class though #ClaimToFame Noooo i didn't want travis gone either. I need his goose was cooked but I wanted to see a lil bit more of him tbh. He went out with class though #ClaimToFame

Daria C. @DariaNichole82 Travis trusted the wrong person smh. Jane can go next please #claimtofame Travis trusted the wrong person smh. Jane can go next please #claimtofame

Travis Tyson opens up about his exit from Claim to Fame

Travis was eliminated in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 after Gabriel correctly guessed his celebrity relative’s identity, who happened to be his father, Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Post his exit from the show, the cast member opened up about his time on the ABC show and stated that he was not expecting to be sent home so soon.

"I was sort of expecting it — since I won the first challenge, I knew there was a target on my back. However, I had hoped that my celebrity relative’s identity wouldn’t be thrown around so quickly," Travis said.

He added that since his father’s field doesn’t have many celebrities, he had hoped to avoid it throughout the show so he wouldn’t be put in the “smart kid” box immediately, as there aren’t a lot of famous scientists, especially a “Black” scientist.

The contestant further opened up about Jane going behind his back and added that he was shocked that everyone was plotting against him:

"Not just the fact that they wanted to eliminate me — because it's a show, whatever, that's what you're supposed to do — but also what they thought of me as a person was also a bit shocking."

Travis further revealed that he was once on Celebrity Family Feud, but has never been on a reality show before. He continued by saying that his father was excited about his time on the show.

Claim to Fame season 2 will return next week on Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes