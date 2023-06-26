Where is Logan Crosby now? Former Claim to Fame contestant is set to go on tour

Claim to Fame, which aired its first season in July 2022, saw Loreal Chanel Palmer, Keke Palmer’s sister, take home the prize. However, one other contestant stood out to the audience and placed second.

Logan Crosby, Jason Aldean’s cousin, is a singer. While the singer didn’t win the ABC, his musical career has received a lot of recognition since his time on the show, which has helped him reach new heights. He is getting ready to go on a three-month-long tour that is set to start in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 14 and wrap up in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 27, 2023.

Claim to Fame is set to return to screens with season 2 on Monday, June 26, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Claim to Fame season 1 runner-up is a country singer

Logan Crosby, who appeared in season 1 of Claim to Fame and managed to keep his identity to the very end, is a country singer. Since his time on the show, his career has taken off and has gotten his music the recognition it deserves.

While in conversation with Celebs Secret Country after the show, the former Claim to Fame contestant revealed that he has been making several trips from Georgia to Nashville to write and release his original songs. His song, If You Ask Me, was released the same month.

"When I started doing music, my goal was to make people feel something, whether its excitement or sorrow. Whatever it is, if I can write a song that takes you to a different place, I’ve accomplished my goals," he said at the time.

In February 2023, he signed with 50 Eggs Music, followed by the release of his song After All in March 2023. The same month, he signed with UTA, which helped him get worldwide representation.

Music Row wrote about the former ABC show star and mentioned that his musical journey started at his grandmother's church and that he grew up in a musical family. They added that in April 2023, the singer joined Megan Moroney on her Pistol Made of Roses Tour as a solo opener.

The former Claim to Fame cast member has several tours coming up, one of which is set to begin in July 2023 and wrap up in October. He will once again join Megan Moroney on her The Lucky Tour, which is set to begin in November and wrap up in December.

About his time on the show, he said while in conversation with Celeb Secrets Country that he was “super fortunate to stay” till the end. He added that once he was on the show, he didn’t think he was going to survive for too long.

"Jason’s had a great past couple of years and so I thought they’re definitely gonna pick up and they didn’t," he continued.

Logan was the youngest cast member of season 1 and wasn’t sure about what was going on sometimes. He added that they figured it out together and that they’re super close. Logan added that he is still super close to Jason Aldean, and that they talk often.

Claim to Fame season 2 is set to air on Monday, June 26, 2023, and will feature Carly, Chris, Cole, Gabriel, Hugo, Jane, JR, Karsyn, Monay, Olivia, Shayne, and Travis.

