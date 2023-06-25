Meet the contestants of Claim to Fame season 2

Claim to Fame is set to return with another season on Monday. The upcoming season of the reality guessing game will feature 12 contestants who have familial ties with famous personalities but have spent their entire lives away from the spotlight. As per ABC, the synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, “Claim to Fame” challenges relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune."

Tune in on Monday, June 26 at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Claim to Fame season 2 on ABC.

Claim to Fame season 2 hosts reveal that Tom Hanks' relative will be on the show

While in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin and Franklin revealed that one Claim to Fame season 2 contestant shares their DNA with Tom Hanks. While they didn’t reveal who the personality is initially, the clues about the celebrity relative included “Oscar winner,” “loves volleyballs, “at one point in his life, he was the captain,” and “one of the first celebrities to announce that they had Covid.”

However, they didn’t mention who the contestant is but commented on the impending reveal during the reality show, saying that “it’s absurd.” Kevin further added:

"When it happens, you will be pleasantly surprised how crazy it gets. It truly is one of the best reveals of the entire season.”

Ahead of the season premiere, Claim to Fame took to their social media account to post “Two Truths and Lie” about the cast list.

Carly - The upcoming contestant's Two Truths and a Lie includes Relative: Uncle, Occupation: Musician, Award: Oscar

- The upcoming contestant's Two Truths and a Lie includes Relative: Uncle, Occupation: Musician, Award: Oscar Chris - Relative: Uncle, Occupation: Musician, Award: Hollywood Walk of Fame star

- Relative: Uncle, Occupation: Musician, Award: Hollywood Walk of Fame star Cole - Relative: Father, Occupation: Singer, Award: Grammy

- Relative: Father, Occupation: Singer, Award: Grammy Gabriel - The Claim to Fame season 2 contestant’s list of Two Truths and a Lie includes Relative: Brother, Occupation: Athlete, Award: NAACP Award

- The Claim to Fame season 2 contestant’s list of Two Truths and a Lie includes Relative: Brother, Occupation: Athlete, Award: NAACP Award Hugo - Relative: Grandfather, Occupation: Athlete, Award: Noble Prize

- Relative: Grandfather, Occupation: Athlete, Award: Noble Prize Jane - Relative: Father, Occupation: Musician, Award: Grammy

- Relative: Father, Occupation: Musician, Award: Grammy JR - Relative: Brother, Occupation: Musician, Award: NBA Championship Ring

- Relative: Brother, Occupation: Musician, Award: NBA Championship Ring Karsyn - Relative: Uncle, Occupation: Musician, Award: Inducted into the Hall of Fame

- Relative: Uncle, Occupation: Musician, Award: Inducted into the Hall of Fame Monay - Relative: Father, Occupation: Athlete, Award: Emmy

- Relative: Father, Occupation: Athlete, Award: Emmy Olivia - The upcoming season 2 contestant list includes Relative: Brother, Occupation: TV Personality, Award: Razzie

- The upcoming season 2 contestant list includes Relative: Brother, Occupation: TV Personality, Award: Razzie Shayne - Relative: Father, Occupation: Musician, Award: Grammy

- Relative: Father, Occupation: Musician, Award: Grammy Travis - Relative: Father, Occupation: Actor, Award: Critics Choice Award

More about the show

Kevin and Franklin Jonas further opened up about season 2 while in conversation with ET and said that the whole experience was so much fun. Kevin said that the show is bigger and better than ever, and the contestants are very excited to be there. He revealed that they also came prepared with strategies.

Franklin added that “it got crazy” as everyone knew exactly what they were coming in with, and had big plans of how to navigate the show.

"The bigger your strategy, the bigger the lies, the harder you fall – and we got some crazy drama this season."

In the season premiere of season 2, the 12 relatives will be revealed as they start living together. However, they will already be faced with their first challenge, which will be a talent show.

