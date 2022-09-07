Claim to Fame Season 1: Complete list of contestants and their celebrity relatives

Claim to Fame completed its first season, where all twelve contestants gathered together to crown the winner. While the competition was stiff, the three finalists, Logan, LC, and Pepper, put in their best efforts. By the end of the episode, LC exceeded everyone's expectations and was crowned the season's winner. Logan was crowned the runner-up.

The hit series was hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas and premiered on ABC on July 11, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET. Viewers immensely loved Claim to Fame because of its engaging format and unique challenges. The contestants tried their best to uncover fellow cast members' identities, while some tried to master the art of deception and secrecy.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrity relatives step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune."

Below is the list of contestants and how they are related to their respective celebrity relatives.

Claim to Fame contestants and their relationship with their celebrity relatives

The Claim to Fame contestants managed to keep their identity a secret until several hints, strewn across challenges, uncovered a host of identities, which further resulted in eliminations.

Check out how these contestants are related to their celebrity relatives.

1) Maxwell - Grandson of American actor and martial artist Chuck Norris.

2) Michael - Brother of American actress Zendaya.

3) X - Twin brother of American actress and LGBTQI+ advocate Laverne Cox.

4) Brittany - Daughter of former American football quarterback Brett Favre.

5) Dominique - Daughter of International Civil Rights activist Al Sharpton.

6) Kai - Sister of American comedian Tiffany Haddish.

7) Amara - Granddaughter of American actor, comedian, and author Whoopi Goldberg.

8) Louise - Sister of American artistic gymnast Simone Biles.

9) Lark - Niece of American supermodel, actress, and television personality Cindy Crawford

10) Pepper - Granddaughter of American singer, comedian, and actor Dean Martin.

11) Logan - Cousin of American country music singer, songwriter, and record producer Jason Aldean.

12) LC - Older sister of American actress, singer, and television personality Keke Palmer.

Claim to Fame Season 1 winner LC talks about her experience

Since the show's beginning, LC (Loreal Chanel) has been a formidable contestant to beat. She brought her A-game to the show and proved to be one of the strongest threats in the game. She managed to keep her identity a secret until the final episode, leading everyone to believe that she was related to actor Laurence Fishburne, when in fact, she is the older sister of actress Keke Palmer.

She also collaborated with fellow Claim to Fame cast member Logan throughout the season to eliminate many strong players and safeguard their position in the game to reach the final two.

Speaking about her experience of working with Logan in an interview with PEOPLE, LC said:

"Working with Logan was such a breath of fresh air. My brother [is like] my little sidekick, so it was kind of having my brother there with me doing this with me. That actually helped keep me somewhat sane because it was like, 'OK, I know that I have at least one person in this house that has proven that I can trust them. And so as long as I have that, I'm OK.'"

Looking back on her experience, LC confessed that the show took an emotional toll on her as there were "real people involved with real feelings." However, she maintained that all the contestants remained good friends since the show's filming. LC said:

"We have a group chat and then we have individual conversations going on. I'm hoping that we always keep in contact because it was just such a unique experience bringing people together who otherwise probably never would've even met. It's like I'm walking away with 11 new friends."

With the prize money, the Claim to Fame winner plans to take her children on a big trip to Disneyland and use the rest to start her own production company as she wishes to make horror movies. LC also revealed that she had the full support of her sister Keke.

Claim To Fame @ClaimToFameABC Thank you for watching the season finale of What an incredible ending to an incredible season!Thank you for watching the season finale of #ClaimtoFame What an incredible ending to an incredible season! 👏 Thank you for watching the season finale of #ClaimtoFame! ✨ https://t.co/xtDTVIJEGB

Claim to Fame has been officially renewed for Season 2, and a casting call has been made. Viewers have loved to witness the contestants' journey this season and are already excited to see what's in store for them in the next installment.

