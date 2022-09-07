How is L.C. related to actress and singer Keke Palmer? Identity exposed as contestant is crowned the winner of Claim to Fame

Claim to Fame aired its finale episode on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on ABC. The top three contestants, Logan, L.C., and Pepper, put their best foot forward to reveal each other's celebrity identities. One among them was crowned the winner and took home a grand cash prize of $100,000.

L.C. won the first season of Claim to Fame and took home a cash prize of $100,000. She was revealed to be the older sister of American actress, singer, and television personality Keke Palmer. Her full name is Loreal Palmer.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, the competition premiered on July 11, 2022, and has garnered much attention since then. Fans have loved the concept, the engaging format, and the unique challenges. The competition became stiffer with each episode as contestants brought their A-game and participated in various strategies to uncover celebrity relative identities.

Fans react as Claim To Fame contestant L.C. bags the cash prize

Fans cheered and applauded L.C. for her game as she was crowned the winner of the hit reality competition. Check out what they have to say.

taylor @filmmakerflying I’m so glad LC won. She played tf outta that game and had everyone thinking she was related to Laurence Fishburne all the way up until the finale #ClaimToFame I’m so glad LC won. She played tf outta that game and had everyone thinking she was related to Laurence Fishburne all the way up until the finale #ClaimToFame

Shepherd @gwendolynj354 @Joshso18 #ClaimtoFame The whole season I had no clue who LC’s claim to fame was up until like 2 minutes before the answer was revealed. I suddenly saw the resemblance as clear as day! Look at those eyes! Of course it’s KeKe Palmer! @Joshso18 #ClaimtoFame The whole season I had no clue who LC’s claim to fame was up until like 2 minutes before the answer was revealed. I suddenly saw the resemblance as clear as day! Look at those eyes! Of course it’s KeKe Palmer! https://t.co/QfeVKnNSZB

What transpired on Claim to Fame Season 1 Episode 10?

On this week's episode of Claim to Fame, the five remaining contestants, Logan, Pepper, and L.C., participated in a unique challenge that saw some of their old friends and former cast members of the season appear. This twist shook the finalists as well as the viewers to the core.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Truth or Dare reads:

"Before one of the three finalists is crowned champion, a shocking twist brings familiar faces back to the house who attempt to influence the game one last time. The final challenge is the classic game of Truth or Dare, where the stakes have never been higher as the winner automatically receives a spot in the top two."

The synopsis further continues:

"Strategy and tough decisions make for the most revealing challenge yet, ultimately ending in a tie and forcing a head-to-head dare to declare the winner. Alliances continue to be tested, and more secrets than ever are shared; but in the end, only one competitor outsmarts the rest, earning their own “Claim to Fame” and taking home the $100,000 prize."

The first challenge for the Claim to Fame contestants had massive stakes. The players had to play Truth or Dare. While telling the truth and revealing big secrets about their identities would earn them 2 points, undertaking the dare would award them 1 point. If they failed to complete the same, they would lose the point.

The winner of the challenge would automatically proceed to Top 2 and determine the guesser in the first guess-off of the season. L.C. won the challenge after being tied with Pepper, leaving the latter and Logan to fight for the final two positions alongside the winner.

While trying to figure out the celebrity relative identities of fellow Claim to Fame contestants, L.C. took Brittany's help as she was the only one who knew Logan's identity. However, Brittany promised to help Logan, and so did Michael, who revealed a big secret to Logan ahead of the guess-off.

In the first guess-off, L.C. chose Logan to guess Pepper's identity. Pepper was revealed to be Dean Martin's granddaughter and was eliminated from the competition. For the final guess, L.C. chose to reveal Logan's identity and, after doing so correctly, won the title and $100,000.

Logan was revealed to be country singer Jason Aldean's cousin, and his full name is Logan Crosby.

Claim To Fame @ClaimToFameABC Thank you for watching the season finale of What an incredible ending to an incredible season!Thank you for watching the season finale of #ClaimtoFame What an incredible ending to an incredible season! 👏 Thank you for watching the season finale of #ClaimtoFame! ✨ https://t.co/xtDTVIJEGB

The first season of ABC's Claim to Fame has been extremely popular with viewers. Fans have loved the thrill and the suspense and are craving to see more. As per previews and advertisements released by the network, the show is casting more people.

Keep watching this space for more details on the same.

