Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 release date, air time, and plot

Claim to Fame season 2 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the remaining contestants will compete in another task to ensure that their identities as well as their spots in the ABC show remain safe. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The remaining 11 contestants step into the limelight in a Hollywood challenge to prove they have what it takes to make it in Tinseltown; after a series of races, only one lands atop the leaderboard, receiving immunity and a housemate's coveted clue."

Tune in on Monday, July 3, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Claim to Fame season 2 on ABC.

The upcoming episode of Claim to Fame season 2 will see the contestants walk the painful path to fame

The upcoming episode of Claim to Fame season 2, titled Don’t Get Chummy, You Dummy! will feature another challenge for the remaining contestants as they get ready for the red carpet. In a promo uploaded to social media, hosts Kevin and Franklin Jonas explain to the contestants that it’s their chance to step out of their relatives’ shadows and into the limelight themselves.

The Claim to Fame season 2 hosts explain to the contestants that a huge part of a celebrity’s life is having to work twice as hard to keep their secrets under wraps. They further explain that during the task, they will have to do everything in their power to keep their secrets safe. The upcoming challenge of episode 2 will see if they have what it takes to make it in “Tinseltown” and tell them it’s time to get "red-carpet ready."

The Claim to Fame cast members will have to run to the first station, where they will apply blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick. After getting glammed up, they will have to make it to the wardrobe station, where they will have to put on a hat and a cape to be ready for the red carpet.

However, walking the red carpet isn’t as easy as it sounds, so the Claim to Fame season 2 cast members will have to walk through a carpet of Legos. Franklin explains:

"You will all have to walk down a red carpet that happens to be made of tiny, plastic, pain inducing blocks, which I will not be naming for legal reasons."

Jane tells the cameras that she has a 15-year-old and that she’s stepped on a lot of toys in the past. She adds that they’re not going to scare her with the legos.

The hosts further state that whoever lands on their star and strikes a post first will be the winner of the round. Kevin adds that two bottom players in each round, who have the worst performances, will have a secret about their celebrity relative revealed.

In a confessional, Olivia states that she is “so under the radar” and that nobody knows who she is. She adds that she doesn’t want any clues about her or her relatives coming out.

"I just gotta make sure I’m not in the bottom."

Tune in on Monday, July 3, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Claim to Fame season 2 on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes