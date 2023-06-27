What clues led to Carly Reeves' elimination on Claim to Fame season 2 premiere? Contestant revealed to be Tom Hanks' niece

Kevin and Franklin Jonas returned to the reality TV screens with Claim to Fame season 2, which premiered on Monday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Jonas brothers introducing a brand new set of contestants who were secretly related to A-list celebrities, who managed to keep their identity a secret throughout the episode.

While some Claim to Fame contestants were able to conceal their identities, Carly Reeves' identity was made public at the final guess-off round of the competition. She was revealed to be legendary actor Tom Hanks' niece and became the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

Her clues on the wall included a park bench and ping pong paddle, which was a direct reference to Tom Hanks' iconic film Forrest Gump.

Claim to Fame contestant Carly Reeves gets eliminated on season 2 premiere

Season 2 of Claim to Fame saw 12 new contestants competing against each other in a variety of challenges and trying their best to conceal their identities. They had to put their best foot forward to ensure they stray fellow castmates if they get close to finding out who they were. Carly Reeves was unfortunately not able to do so and was eliminated from the competition.

Both luck and strategy took a serious hit and weren't in Carly's favor in the premiere episode. As the contestants acquainted themselves, they were also introduced to the all-important wall, which had the most significant clues about each contestant's celebrity relative.

As the Claim to Fame contestants looked at the wall, Chris and Carly were engaged in a conversation to try and figure out the identities of fellow castmates. However, the latter's clues were a direct giveaway to who her celebrity relative might be. The bench and the ping pong paddle were iconic of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, indicating that someone's relative was Tom Hanks.

Moreover, Chris grew suspicious of Carly being related to the legendary actor when the latter kept deflecting the bench clue. The eliminated contestant also gave away another major clue, which had the contestants identify who she was after looking at the clues on the wall.

In the premiere episode of Claim to Fame season 2, the contestants were required to introduce themselves - their name, their celebrity relative, and what their relative was known for. However, they could lie about any one of the details. Carly introduced herself and that her celebrity relative was her uncle.

However, she also revealed that her relative was a musician, who won an Oscar award. The Academy Award is given to the most legendary artists, and not many contestants give away the clue as it's easier to join the clues together. Carly was eliminated by fellow housemate Hugo.

After she was eliminated from Claim to Fame, Carly was revealed to be Tom Hanks' niece. She, however, was upset that her clues were easily identifiable. After her elimination, she broke down and said:

"His freakin’ clues are so freakin’ obvious. here’s literally no reference to benches on any other movie. Even Gabriel (fellow contestant) found that out. He’s not even, like, smart. I didn’t even get to do any challenges...I don’t deserve this! I should have more camera time... I should be here longer.”

Carly Reeves is the daughter of Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson's sister. She also is an actor and is known for her roles in multiple movies, including Raise Your Voice, Broken At Love, Larry Crowne, and Charlie Wilson’s War. She has also contributed to YouTube sketches and musical parodies.

Season 2 of Claim to Fame has aired an interesting premiere episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants will have to do their best to conceal their identities and not only win the coveted title but also the grand cash prize of $100,000. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Monday, July 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

