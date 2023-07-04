“Too snarky”: Claim to Fame fans slam Jane for her social game in season 2 episode 2

Claim to Fame season 2 recently aired its latest episode, which saw the contestants compete in a red carpet-themed task. However, the challenge didn’t catch fans’ eyes as much as some of the cast member’s social games did.

During the episode, fans saw Travis share information with Jane in good faith. However, Jane used it to her advantage and played a part in Travis’ elimination from the show.

Fans took to social media to slam the contestant for going up against Travis and plotting against her roommate Shayne for her own advantage. They said she was "too snarky" too soon in the game and expressed their dislike towards her.

“Want Jane gone”: Claim to Fame season 2 fans react to her strategizing in episode 2

Claim to Fame season 2 aired it’s latest episode on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. During the episode, the contestants competed in a race against each other, during which they had to walk the red carpet and strike a pose. The task went on until two bottom players were found. However, that was not the segment’s highlight, as the plotting and planning caught fans’ eyes.

In episode 2, Travis trusted Jane and shared Shayne’s clue to decode her celebrity relative’s identity. At first, Jane didn’t want to listen to the clue because she shared a room with the Claim to Fame season 2 cast member. However, she decided to use the information to her advantage.

Jane told Shayne that Travis shared her clue with her and painted a target on his back. Fans reacted to Jane’s antics during the episode and slammed her for being snarky.

Who was eliminated from Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2?

The second episode of Claim to Fame season 2 saw Travis Tyson’s celebrity relative’s identity revealed, resulting in him going home.

Although Travis won the first-ever challenge of the season and secured Shayne’s clue, he quickly became a target in episode 2. The cast further targeted him when Jane told Shayne that he had told her his clue. She told everyone else who she thought his relative was.

During the episode, the cast participated in a race that consisted of obstacles that they had to overcome, dressed as Babadook. At the end of the task, Monay emerged victorious and won immunity and Chris’s clue. Jane and Gabriel were the bottom contestants; eventually, the male cast member was voted to be the guesser.

Although Travis had previously aligned with him and told him Shayne’s clue, due to which her celebrity identity was also seemingly obvious, he chose Travis. The cast member correctly guessed his celebrity relative to be Neil DeGrasse Tyson and sent him packing.

Celebrity relative's predictions for the remaining cast include:

Chris - Donny Osmond

Cole - Alicia Key

Jada - Dolly Patron

J.R - Lil Nas X

Karysn - Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Monay - J.B Smoove

Olivia - Jenny McCarthy

Hugo - Jimmy Carter

Shayne - Eddie Murphy

Claim to Fame season 2 is set to return next week on Monday, July 11, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

