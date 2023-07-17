Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4: Release date, air time, and plot

Claim To Fame season 2 is coming back with yet another thrilling episode, all set to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the upcoming episode 4, set to air on July 17 at 8 pm ET on ABC, contestants are in for a unique challenge that promises to test their skills, alliances, and adaptability like never before.

The official synopsis of the upcoming installment of Claim to Fame reads:

"New friendships are formed while strategies come to light; in the feeling famous challenge, teams must feel their way through a statue garden full of clues while blindfolded, aiming to name the objects and gain more knowledge about fellow players."

Claim to Fame season 2's upcoming episode will drop a big clue about Gabriel’s celebrity relative

Hosted by the duo Kevin and Franklin Jonas, Claim to Fame is a one-of-a-kind reality show that focuses on the relatives of celebrities. These talented contestants must coexist in a shared living space while concealing their true identities and famous lineages.

Their ultimate goal is to secure their own path to fame and fortune, away from the shadows of their well-known family members.

Throughout season 2, the show's challenges have been meticulously designed to push the contestants to their limits. From physical feats that demand strength and endurance to mental puzzles that require sharp wit and intellect, the participants have faced various obstacles in their quest for the $100,000 prize and recognition of their individual talents.

The blindfold challenge in Claim to Fame episode 4 takes the excitement to new heights. The show's Instagram page provided a sneak peek of what viewers can expect from the upcoming episode. It appears that the other contestants may soon discover Gabriel's celebrity relative.

In the clip shared on social media, it is seen Gabriel himself assists others to find the clue so that while they are trying to figure out what it is he can move on to others which can save them a lot of time. Little did he know the one clue he directed them to is his own, as he exclaims:

"Oh snap. It might be my clue. Good Burger, the movie with Kenan and Kel, and my brother was on Nickelodeon with Kenan and Kel. So anytime they mention, that burger I'm trying to steer them far away from "Welcome to Good Burger, Home of--" Look, No."

He quickly tries to steer them away by finding another clue which is a tire.

But that's not all, in another clip, the show is seen teasing that the upcoming installment will show a cut-throat elimination.

Claim To Fame season 2 has already seen some dramatic reveals, with three celebrity relatives unveiling their identities. Carly Reeves, the niece of Tom Hanks, was the first to do so, followed by Travis, son of Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Jada Star, the niece of the legendary Dolly Parton.

The contestants began the season under one roof, with their familial connections shrouded in secrecy, all vying for the sought-after $100,000 prize. The challenges have provided them with valuable clues, but trust remains a complicated and crucial element in their journey to victory.

Tune in to see the upcoming episode 4, set to air on July 17 at 8 pm ET on ABC and stream on Hulu.