“Savage”: Fans react to Cole sending Shayne home in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4

Claim to Fame season 2 returned with a brand new episode this week. In the latest episode of the show, the contestants competed in yet another challenge and another person went home. As per the format of the game, the contestants compete in challenges that help reveal the clues of other contestants, and based on those clues and what they already know, they have to send someone packing.

In Monday, July 17, 2023’s episode of the season, Shayne was sent home after her celebrity relative was revealed to be Eddie Murphy. However, the reveal itself wasn’t as shocking for the fans, fellow contestant Cole picking Shayne over Krysan was what made the elimination shocking.

Cole and Shayne shared a closeness during Claim to Fame season 2, to the point that after Shayne’s elimination, Monay referred to the contestant as Cole’s “girlfriend.” Fans took to social media to react to Cole picking the now-eliminated contestant and called him “savage.”

Claim to Fame season 2 fans react to Cole sending Shayne home in episode 4

Cole sending Shayne home in Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4 (Image via ABC/@John Fleenor)

In episode 4 of Claim to Fame season 2, the contestants competed in a challenge during which they had to identify 12 giant statues while being blindfolded. The statuses were clues to the contestants’ identity.

During their confessionals, some contestants opened up about which status was their clue, Gabriel made it known that he was trying to guide the Claim to Fame season 2 contestants away from the hamburger because it was his clue. Karsyn stated that the tire was her clue and while Cole believed that a piece of cheese was his.

Meanwhile, Hugo believed that the eagle was his clue, the butterfly was JR’s clue and the flamingo was Chris’s clue. Other clues included a sheep, a Greek statue, a set of horns, a shrimp, a plot, and a dragon.

The Claim to Fame season 2 cast spent the entire episode trying to decipher clues and were certain that Shayne’s celebrity relative was Eddie Murphy, however, neither they nor the fans saw the betrayal that awaited her at the guessing ceremony. Cole was picked to be the guesser of the episode and since Shayne and Cole had been close since the beginning of the season, nobody saw him picking her.

Melody ♥︎ ملودی 🦜 @Melodious87 Which is exactly what Shayne was doing. Alliance my ass. Shayne was playing him up like a fiddle. Why is Monay acting so salty over this? You two were literally doing the same damn thing to everyone else. It's a competition show. #ClaimtoFame Cole played the game.Which is exactly what Shayne was doing. Alliance my ass. Shayne was playing him up like a fiddle. Why is Monay acting so salty over this? You two were literally doing the same damn thing to everyone else. It's a competition show.

brittany @brittrosenthal cole picking shayne was CRAZY! damn I’m enjoying this show so kuch #claimtofame

🌷Susie Heather Tyson🌹 @nysuzyinvegas

#claimtofame 🤣 Karma came for Shayne when she messed with Jane to get her out. Now Shayne is gone too! Good job Cole!

Fans took to social media to react to Cole picking Shayne during the episode and while some stated that they were shocked, others stated that it was a good decision from the point of view of the game.

Shayne spoke to People Magazine about her elimination from Claim to Fame season 2 and stated that she knew it was a possibility. She added that she was already very exposed and a “sure shot” for a lot of people.

"I was just trying to be hopeful, but I still knew that there was a very big possibility that he would pick me despite our friendship," she said.

She noted that the moment when Eddie Murphy was revealed to be her father was “time-stopping” and that she thought that others were more surprised than she was. Shayne noted that she felt unsafe at every elimination which is why she was mentally prepared.

Later in the conversation, the eliminated contestant from the ABC show revealed that she and Cole had a conversation after everything happened and have patched things up since then.

Claim to Fame season 2 will return with a brand new episode next week on Monday, July 25, at 8 pm ET on ABC.