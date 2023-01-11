Did Eddie Murphy take a dig at Jerrod Carmichael’s Will Smith joke? Fans laud the actor on social media

80th Golden Globes 2023 aired live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The award show regonized some of the most popular and prominent celebrities for their work in the film and television industry, and was broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. After the significant absence last year due to HFPA controversy, the award show is back on television.
Golden Globes 2023 is hosted by US comedian Jerrod Carmichael. During the awards ceremony, he made a Will Smith joke, referring to the actor slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The comedian said:
“While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith the Rock Hudson award for best portrayal of masculinity on television. So please give it up for Will Smith, you guys.”
This joke, however, didn't land well. Fans were disappointed with the Golden Globes 2023 host for making a joke about the incident. However, later, when actor Eddie Murphy received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, he threw a dig at the host and said:
"Mind your bussiness, pay your taxes, and keep Will Smith's wife name out of your f****ng mouth!!!"
Fans loved the subtle shade Eddie threw at the Golden Globes 2023 host. One tweeted:
How did Eddie Murphy take a dig at Jerrod Carmichael at Golden Globes 2023?
In between the Golden Globes 2023 ceremony, host Jerrod Carmichael took to the stage and gave the audience news related to "housekeeping." He explained that the award ceremony presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for "best portrayal of masculinity on television." The comedian's statement was a subtle dig at the Men In Black actor's 2022 Oscars incident.
At the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock over the latter's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The slap was a response to the comedian's joke about the latter's alopecia condition. Will Smith later apologized and even received a 10 year ban from the Oscars.
As Jerrod Carmichael joked about the incident, fans were furious at the comparison between Will Smith and Rock Hudson. While the former wasn't present at the awards show, Hudson struggled throughout his life with his inability to come out as gay and live a closeted life.
Later on in the Golden Globes 2023, actor Eddie Murphy received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and threw a dig at the host for his comments about Will Smith. He said:
“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f****ing mouth!”
The Cecil B. DeMille award is given to standout filmmakers and performers who have contributed immensely to the entertainment sector since 1952. Tonight, the award was presented to Eddie Murphy by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Fans applaud Eddi Murphy for his speech at Golden Globes 2023
Fans took to social media to laud Eddie for his speech and the subtle dig. Check out what they have to say.
Golden Globes 2023 presented two special awards. Apart from Eddie Murphy, five-time Golden Globes winner and 16-time nominee Ryan Murphy was honored with the Carol Burnett Award Both artists were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the film and television industry.
Keep watching Golden Globes 2023 on NBC and Peacock.