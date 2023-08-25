Love Island USA season 5: The Islanders received special messages from their families

Love Island USA season 5 is soon reaching its end and has consistently delivered viewers first-class, edge-of-the-seat entertainment. The show has had notable developments in its last two episodes, with its final recoupling taking place. Episode 34 brought a roller-coaster of emotions with shocking decisions and heartfelt messages from the Islanders' families. Contestants including Kassy, Bergie, Carmen, Johnnie, Kyle, and Hannah, heard from their families for the first time in weeks.

Love Island USA: What do the families think of the Islanders' journeys?

The trajectory of Love Island USA season 5's contestants has been wild, and their families have opinions about the coupling. Closely monitoring every move they make in the house, some messages from home were wholesome, while others were painfully honest. These videos stirred up drama between couples, with a few Islanders feeling unwelcome by their partners' families.

The clips gave the couples a glimpse into how their relationships are perceived by their loved ones and potentially by the audience.

1) Kassy Castillo

With a lot of speculation surrounding what Kassy's final decision was going to be, her family provided her with unconditional support regardless of whom she chose. While her mother did mention she was a little shocked when Kassy said she could be bis*xual, the overriding emotion throughout the video was immense pride. Since she is currently coupled with Leo, Kassy's family will give him a second chance to work on his mistakes. The clip made several Islanders tear up.

2) Johnnie Garcia

Fans eagerly awaited Johnnie and Kassy's decisions to know if Love Island USA would finally have its first same-sex couple. While that didn't happen, Casa Amor's Johnnie, initially coupled with Leo, decided to pick the newest entrant, Scott, as her partner. Her family couldn't be happier with her decision, as her sister makes it clear they weren't the biggest fans of Leo. Her mother, Lydia, and sister, Felicia were delighted with her growth through this journey.

3) Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen

Love Island USA's Bergie received a video from his grandparents, and Grandpa Bergie did not hold back. Giving him tough love, they addressed their concerns regarding things they weren't necessarily used to seeing their grandchild do. The message was, for the most part, a funny one, ending with a hurtful comment by his grandfather. While his grandmother appreciated Taylor for helping him grow, Grandpa Bergie wasn't impressed.

"I have some reservations... It looks more or less forced to me" - Grandpa Bergie on the couple's chemistry.

4) Carmen Kocourek

Carmen's parents sent the Love Island USA contestant their love and admiration through a positive and amusing message. Coupled with Kenzo, the two have been going strong and have established themselves as strong contenders for the ultimate prize. Despite their recent hiccup, Carmen's family fully supports Kenzo. To end their message, they warned Carmen to stay safe from the Hideaway, which made fellow Islanders crack up.

5) Kyle Darden

Kyle's family shocked the Islanders with honest views based on what they saw in the episodes. While his family expressed their pride towards him, the message ended with an unpredictable comment by his sister. Kyle is currently coupled with Destiny, who has too much "drama" for Kyle, is what his sister had to say. She states that while she liked her in the initial days of the show, she does not believe Destiny is the right match for her brother.

Viewers applauded Destiny for handling the situation with grace.

6) Hannah Wright

Approved! Love Island USA's Hannah Wright and Marco received approval from Hannah's family. In the video, her parents were overjoyed with her pairing with Marco. They see her finding "joy in the journey" with her supportive, cool-headed partner. Marco has already been accepted as a part of the family, with her sister instructing him to get his karaoke game on point to participate in future jam sessions. Her mother adds that she can tell he's had a strong upbringing.

With the show almost closing, the stakes are higher than ever. Love Island USA season 5 will return with a new episode on August 25, 2023, on Peacock.