How old is Kenzo Nudo? New Love Island USA season 5 bombshell is from Arizona

Love Island USA season 5 has released 12 episodes released so far and the drama has not slowed down in any of them. With the latest episode, new bombshells arrived, which may stir up some drama throughout the season of Love Island USA. Jonah Allman, Emily Chavez, and Kenzo Duno are among the three new contestants on the show.

While the original contestants' situation before the latest arrivals wasn't very good due to feuds, heartbreaks, and controversy, these new bombshells will sure be messing with some of the couples in the villa.

One of the newest bombshells to arrive on Love Island USA season 5 is 26-year-old Kenzo Nudo, who is originally from Scottsdale, Arizona. While completing his education at Grand Canyon University, he played basketball too.

The inspirational journey of new Love Island USA season 5 contestant Kenzo Nudo

Due to his love for basketball, Kenzo Duno was one of the best players in his university at that time. However, luck was not on his side, and he suffered an injury where he "ruptured his Achilles tendon," as reported by Meaww.

In addition, Kenzo Duno also sustained sports hernia on his hips, causing him to take time away from the game. In the reports by Ortho Info, sports hernia is defined as:

“A sports hernia is a painful, soft tissue injury that occurs in the groin area. It most often occurs during sports that require sudden changes of direction or intense twisting movements. Sports activities that involve planting the feet and twisting with maximum exertion can cause a tear in the soft tissue of the lower abdomen or groin.”

Kenzo returned to basketball after taking some time away from the game, and in January 2019, he was recognized as the 'Athlete of the Month' for Colorado Men's Basketball. Based on his description, Kenzo describes himself as an "ocean child." According to the reports by Meaww, Kenzo Duno mentioned the following:

"The ocean has always been the place where I feel the most peace and connection with the earth. The rhythm of the ocean allows me to feel and hear the heartbeat of mother nature. It’s amazing how much the body and mind can change in just eight months of rewiring with consistency and discipline. In February of this year [2022] i was skinny to the bone.”

Additionally, he added the following:

“I had no motivation to work out, i had stopped lifting and was down to 185 pounds (i’m 220 now). I then became deeply aware that this is the only body i will ever get and i had to treat it like it so i decided to made it my temple."

In addition, Kenzo Duno also gave an overview of how he went from hating to enjoying working out every single day and eventually making it into a habit. His Instagram account, where he has more than 2k followers, shows his love of fitness and travel. The upcoming episode of Love Island USA season 5 will reveal how the new bombshell will affect the villa's environment.

The latest episode of Love Island USA season 5 will air on Peacock on Monday, July 31 at 9:00 pm ET.