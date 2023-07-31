What is Emily Chavez’s job? Meet the Love Island USA season 5 bombshell

The Love Island USA villa recently witnessed an electrifying new addition as the newest islander Emily Chavez made her grand entrance in the latest episode. A true bombshell from Houston, Texas, Emily is all set to sizzle up Love Island USA season 5.

As season 5 continues to captivate viewers with its juicy twists and unexpected turns, the recent elimination of Victor Gonzalez has left fans in shock.

Amidst the drama, three new bombshells set foot in the iconic villa to shake things up in the latest episode. One of the newcomers is Emily Chavez, a hairstyling biz from Houston, Texas, who is all set to take a chance on love.

Love Island USA season 5 bombshell Emily Chavez is a level one stylist at Vanity Salon

Love Island USA is known for making bombshell revelations one episode after the other. In its latest episode, which aired on July 30, 2023, the villa got introduced to three new bombshells, Emily Chavez ,Kenzo Nudo and Jonah Allman.

The new bombshells got introduced to the fans via the show's social media page. In a typical Love Island fashion, their pictures were posted with the caption:

"New Bombshell x3! Everyone say hi to Kenzo, Emily and Jonah - entering the villa this Sunday."

Emily Chavez's vibrant personality also shines as a level-one stylist at Vanity Salon, where she is making a name for herself in the hairstyling industry. She started her hairstyling journey in 2022, and ever since, she has been making strides in the world of beauty.

Her social media presence reflects her passion for hairstyling, where she shares her work and showcases her talents to her followers. Emily also created a dedicated hair-focused social media page, saying:

"Hi there! Welcome to my hair page!! I'm a new stylist at @vanity_salon_tx, and I’m so excited to start posting all my work here! Get ready to see some beautiful blondes and life-changing hair extensions."

Her love for beauty, particularly hair, is evident in every aspect of her work. Dreaming of becoming a hairstylist from a young age led her to pursue her dream after completing cosmetology school. Joining Vanity Salon was one of the significant steps.

While Emily excels in her hairstyling career, she is also embarking on a new adventure in her personal life by joining Love Island USA. After coming out of a two-year relationship, Emily is going to explore romantic connections once more.

As she has entered the iconic villa, her presence is sure to add excitement and drama to the show, and viewers can expect entertaining interactions as she gets to know her fellow islanders.

Previously on Love Island USA season 5

Fans recently saw a budding romance between Carmen and Bergie. However, it was soon revealed that the former did not feel the same way fans had speculated. The revelation came soon after the elimination round in episode 10.

Bergie fought against the odds to save Carmen in the elimination round as he wanted to explore their connection. However, soon after being saved, the latter revealed that she didn't feel the same way about him and friend-zoned him.