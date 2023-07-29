“Bully and gaslighter”: Love Island USA fans react to Victor’s elimination in season 5 episode 10 

Love Island USA season 5 released episode 10 a few hours ago. Previously, episode 9 ended with two contestants standing in the elimination, Victor Gonzalez and Carmen Kocourek. One among them was sure to leave. Episode 10 began with the safe contestants able to eliminate one of the two unsafe ones.

When the voting results were revealed, both Victor Gonzalez and Carmen Kocourek were seen getting five votes each. Eventually, however, Hannah Maria Wright and Vickala 'Kay Kay' Gray decided to choose Victor rather than Carmen.

The reason why they took this decision was that Carmen had a connection to Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen.

However, following the decision in the eliminations, when Carmen realized she was safe, she was no longer interested in making a connection with Bergersen, which left the latter heartbroken.

Desi Bellerose @Desi_Bellerose @loveislandusa We all saw this coming, but ppl ate it up anyways. Carmen was never picking Bergie, she just used him & Victor like pawns and most viewers fell for it.

As a result of Victor's elimination, social media is now buzzing with reactions from fans, many of whom feel that Victor's elimination was fair, given that he was a "bully" and a "gaslighter”.

Justice⚡️ @5starboppalini @Desi_Bellerose @loveislandusa Victor staying would have been worse though. He’s a bully and gaslighter. One of my least favorite islanders ever.

Love Island USA season 5 fans react to Victor Gonzalez's elimination

In episode 10, Hannah and Kay Kay discussed their decision to eliminate Victor and wondered whether it was the right one. Although Hannah was still questioning her decision, Kay was confident that they did the right thing, saying:

"Imma tell you why. She's not interested in that. The decision we made was based on that, and I don't think that's gonna happen."

While 28-year-old wrestler Victor made headlines when he entered, his exit seems to have impressed fans rather than disappointed them. There were many times during his appearance on the show when he was unable to connect with other female cast members, especially during the introductory ceremony.

Even though he did make a strong connection with Jasmine Sklavanitis, Carmen Kocourek’s entry changed the dynamics completely.

In light of Victor's elimination, here's how some fans reacted on social media:

Justice⚡️ @5starboppalini twitter.com/5starboppalini… To add to this, Victor was the worst contestant in Love Island history. Literally bullying Bergie in broad daylight and every man on the island applauded him for it. #LoveIslandUSA

🅼🅸🅺🅴 🌻🏳️‍🌈🐲 @MikeGiuda victor is a weirdo dude. it makes me question all of those guys obsessed with him too. ew. this cast is so weird #LoveIslandUSA

Reality TV Chats @realitytvchatss @loveislandusa Victor is so toxic. Get him out of this villa.

Love Island USA season 5 contestant Carmen Kocourek wants to make a connection with Harrison Hans Luna

Episode 11 of Love Island USA is expected to air on Peacock and CBC on June 29, 2023. The synopsis for Love Island USA reads as follows:

“Set in Fiji, season 5 of Peacock Original Love Island USA will feature a new group of s*xy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.”

In episode 10, Carmen Kocourek also showed interest in making connections with Harrison Hans Luna. Given that there hasn't been much information provided on their relationship, fans will have to wait for future episodes to discover what will happen between them.

Love Island USA Season 5, which originally debuted on Peacock on July 18, 2023, is released everyday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the latest episode on CBS.