"Big red flag": Love Island USA fans slam Carmen for using Bergie to get ahead

Love Island USA fans were left in shock after the latest episode revealed Carmen's true intentions with Bergie. The islanders were faced with the task of voting off a fellow contestant, and most of them chose to spare Carmen. However, this decision raised eyebrows and led to one of the most shocking revelations.

Fans recently saw a budding romance between Carmen and Bergie. However, it was soon revealed that the former did not feel the same way fans had speculated. The revelation came soon after the elimination round in episode 10 of Love Island USA season 5.

Bergie fought against the odds to save Carmen in the elimination round as he wanted to explore their connection. However, soon after being saved, the latter revealed that she didn't feel the same way about him and friend-zoned him. As soon as the episode aired, fans slammed Carmen for using Bergie as a stepping stone to get ahead.

Fans slam Carmen for using Bergie to get ahead (Image via Twitter)

Love Island USA fans shocked as Carmen friend zones Bergie

Love Island USA fans were left in shock after season 5 episode 9 with a cliffhanger, leaving them guessing who might be leaving the villa. However, the real surprise came in episode 10 when Carmen's true intentions toward Bergie were revealed.

The islanders were tasked with voting off a fellow contestant in the latest episode of the show. Most of them voted in favor of Carmen after Bergie diligently tried to make a case for her, and cast their ballots against Victor Gonzalez.

Carmen was saved from elimination and later friend-zoned Bergie, leaving the islanders and fans questioning their decision. This sudden twist prompted Love Island USA fans to slam Carmen for allegedly using Bergie to get ahead in the game.

As the episode aired, fans took to social media platforms to express their feelings about Carmen's actions. Many viewers were disappointed and believed that she played with Bergie's emotions and used him to secure her position in the villa.

ThroughThique&Thin 🪩 @ShelaLeroy pic.twitter.com/pqFWIoBsuT Carmen a real piece of… because this man asked you over and over about Victor saying y’all just friends just for her to call him a friend a day later. Attenzione Pickpocket 🗣️🗣️🗣️ #LoveIslandUSA

UNIQUE!!!! @JuJuuBeans Carmen didn’t even let Victor get his final interview off before she started claiming she don’t like Bergie, I’m cryingggggg #LoveIslandUSA

Nina Mosley @msTKbaby pic.twitter.com/7z7ftbg5Tu So Bergie went thru hell and high water for Carmen to stay... all for her to friend zone him... #LoveIslandUSA

Carmen friend-zoned Bergie because of how he treated Victor during the elimination round

Throughout Love Island USA season 5, fans noticed that Carmen and Bergie were spending a lot of time together and getting to know each other. Carmen's feelings for Bergie seemed to grow, and it appeared they were on the path to becoming a potential couple. However, everything changed after Carmen was saved from being eliminated.

In one of the most surprising turns of events, Carmen decided to friendzone Bergie, revealing that she was not looking for a partner who handled the situation in the way Bergie did during the voting process. She expressed her disappointment, stating:

"The fact he knew he was kind of leading me into that conversation and then made this strong woman comment. Like, I was going to go fight this battle was a bit like I don't know if I want a partner that's gonna like but instead of being direct."

She further added:

"He almost used Victor as an excuse. He was like Victor said you said it again."

Despite her decision to end any romantic possibilities with Bergie, Carmen still wanted to maintain a friendship with him. She asked him if he would be her friend as she did not want to lose her best friend in the villa.