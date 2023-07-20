"No morals": Love Island USA fans slam Marco as he ends things with Destiny 

Love Island USA episode 2, which aired on July 19, was very explosive as Marco and Destiny's relationship crashed just one day after they entered the villa. The couple connected very well in the last episode and also kissed just hours after arriving at the villa. They also cuddled in the night and did not have s*x. However, things changed after that Marco refused to be in a serious relationship.

Marco explained that he wanted to “explore” his options in the house and not just keep on dating her. This enraged Destiny, justifiably, as this was not what Marco had said previously and she slammed him for not saying anything before kissing her. Marco said that this (the show) was very new to him, when Destiny taunted,

"I don't kiss new."

Marco kept defending himself as Destiny rolled her eyes, calling him out for not being “respectful” and for trying to walk around the villa like a “macho man.”

This offended him and he buried his face in the beanbag, as Destiny walked away singing GAYLE's abcdefu song.

Love Island USA fans slammed Marco for his actions and called him out for saying that he had morals, when he could not even handle a relationship for more than 24 hours.

Love Island USA fans feel Marco wanted to be in a physical relationship

After their first kiss, Marco could not stop bragging about it to the other boys and happily cuddled with Destiny. However, his attitude changed the next day when she did not have s*x with him.

Love Island USA fans slammed Marco for his decision to date other people, when he already had a strong connection in the house and wanted him to get eliminated.

Aksfaith @ashiehopefaith pic.twitter.com/JCzRaR676C Where did they find some of these men. And Marco... We see you. And Destiny you can do better. #LoveIslandUSA

Lula Corleone @Lula_Corleone See how quick Marco turned after he couldn't cop a feel last night? All men do is be weird asf #LoveIslandUSA

Yessie 💫 @ycjb_xoxo pic.twitter.com/541qdh7YFa So Marco shut things down on day 2 with destiny because she said he’s going to be a macho man walking around the villa #loveislandusa

About Marco Donatelli

Marco Donatelli is a 22-year-old entrepreneur and fashion influencer. He is originally from Youngstown, Ohio and played football at Girard High School. He also played the game for the Akron Zips Football team at the University of Akron.

Marco is currently studying Pre-Physical Therapy at Florida Atlantic University and has also been modeling for the past four years. He has admitted to having 72 se*ual partners, joking while saying,

"My body count is 72, it's in my notes. I don't really remember the names of the people but I remember the location."

He calls himself a player who now wants to find a genuine connection. He accepted that previously his mother used to be very sick, so he wanted to take care of her and made sure that she was the only woman in his life.

It is unknown if he will re-establish his relationship with Destiny or choose one of the other girls, maybe the new bombshell entering the villa.

Love Island USA airs on Peacock every week from Thursday to Tuesday at 9 pm ET.