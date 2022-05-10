What happened to Eduin Caz? Grupo Firme singer explains why he was hospitalized following a concert 

Mexican musician Eduin Caz was admitted to a hospital emergency room over the weekend due to his chronic hiatal hernia. The incident took place after a Grupo Firme concert scheduled to take place on May 7 in Foro Sol, Mexico City.

Caz, the main vocalist of Grupo Firme, came to Instagram Live on May 8 to set rumors to rest and explain why he was hospitalized after "erroneous information" about him "suffering a heart attack" or "overdosing" surfaced.

In a roughly 10-minute video, Caz told viewers in Spanish that he doesn't take drugs and just drinks alcohol.

He claimed that he got incredibly drunk during two consecutive gigs and ate a lot of food afterward, worsening his chronic hernia.

“Those who are my real fans know I have a chronic hernia and I was told I shouldn’t be drinking. That day [on Friday], I totally forgot. My stomach was burning. I woke up Saturday with stomach pain and diarrhea and took some meds. I also drank that day, but now, with medicine in my system.”

Eduin Caz revealed that his after-party plans were canceled due to his health

In the video, Eduin Caz said that that night, he wanted to call his special guests, including Colombian musician Pipe Bueno, to continue partying in his hotel room. Still, his plans were quickly dismissed when he felt discomfort in his chest and back.

“I felt my entire body hot as if they put fire on my back. I couldn’t hold the pain and I fainted. That’s when the ambulance arrived and took me to a local clinic. They gave me pain meds and my specialist explained to me that it was due to heartburn. My vocal cords burned, and my chest and back felt on fire.”

Caz stated on the same Instagram Live that he has to focus on his health and start his workout and dietary plan from scratch.

In conclusion, he asked his fans not to believe everything they read and told them he was doing fine.

As per American Post, people who have a hiatal hernia may have symptoms such as heartburn or burning in the stomach, gas in the form of belching, trouble breathing and hoarseness, a sense of throat and back discomfort in the dorsal area, and the reasons of a hiatal hernia can be genetic or congenital.

Born on July 30, 1994, Eduin Caz is one of the two band members of Grupo Firme. The 27-year-old star rose to fame with his singles like El Tóxico, Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo, and El Amor No Fue Pa´ Mi.

