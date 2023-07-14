“Royalty” - Fans elated as Maura Higgins is announced as Love Island USA season 5 social ambassador

Love Island USA will return with a brand new season this month, featuring a new batch of singletons putting their lives on hold to find love. The upcoming season will feature new additions to the show, such as the social ambassador, who the show recently revealed as Maura Higgins from the British version of the show.

Maura Higgins was a contestant on season 5 of the UK version that aired in 2019 and finished fourth, coupled up with Curtis Pritchard.

Peacock’s press release reads about the upcoming season:

"Set in Fiji, season five of Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before."

PLANET RAYE 🎱 @planetraye @loveislandusa @MauraHiggins Love Island royalty - suggest you watch Love Island UK season 4 if you’re gonna try & come for her @loveislandusa @MauraHiggins Love Island royalty - suggest you watch Love Island UK season 4 if you’re gonna try & come for her

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about Maura’s role in the upcoming season and called her Love Island royalty.

Fans are thrilled that Maura Higgins is set to appear as social ambassador in Love Island USA season 5

The upcoming season of Love Island USA is set to premiere on July 18, 2023. The fifth season of the US version of the British show will feature a new batch of singles who will set out to find love in real time as the show progresses.

Fans took to social media to react to Maura’s upcoming appearance on the Peacock Show and expressed their excitement as they called her the "queen."

Jasmine @Jasss_ss @Birdiebetch @loveislandusa @MauraHiggins Someone who promotes the show. Probably will post about it on stories, do interviews/podcasts talking about it etc. She is a LI uk legend. Also the host is same host as last time Sarah Hyland 🥰 @Birdiebetch @loveislandusa @MauraHiggins Someone who promotes the show. Probably will post about it on stories, do interviews/podcasts talking about it etc. She is a LI uk legend. Also the host is same host as last time Sarah Hyland 🥰

The upcoming Love Island USA social ambassador first appeared on the franchise during season 5 of the British show as a bombshell. She entered the show on Day 10; however, her journey didn’t start smoothly. On Day 14 of the competition, during the second re-coupling, Maura wasn’t able to couple up with anyone but was kept on so she could connect with the bombshells who were set to arrive the same day.

She paired up with Tom on Day 22, but not soon after, Tom was eliminated from the show. After Casa Amor, Maura returned to the main villa with Marvin, with whom she decided to re-couple on Day 30.

However, nine days later, at the next re-coupling ceremony, she ditched Marvin and coupled up with Chris before ultimately coupling up with Curtis on Day 46. The upcoming Love Island USA season 5 social ambassador placed fourth alongside Chris on Day 58, which was the finale.

The model from County Longford was 28 years old when she first appeared on the reality dating show and described herself as a “relationship girl” who was with her ex-boyfriend for almost a decade.

ITV stated about her at the time:

"This Irish beauty says she’s a “really good girlfriend”, because she’s “very honest and caring”. But this chatterbox says her worst habit is “talking all over people”.

She will now appear in Love Island USA season 5, which is set to air on July 1 on Peacock.

