“Needs to go home”: Love Island USA fans react to Bergie avoiding elimination once again in episode 18

Love Island USA's season 5 episode 18 featured many ups and downs between the couples. While some struggled to make a real connection with their cast members, others were open and honest about their feelings with one another.

In the midst of all this, it became known that this episode would feature an elimination round, and while many fans thought this time Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen would be packing his bags, it didn't turn out that way.

Although the expectation was for one contestant to be eliminated in this episode, Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen expressed his hope that the elimination round would be skipped.

Episode 14 took an unexpected turn by announcing that there would be no elimination, surprising many fans. Social media has been abuzz with fans expressing their annoyance, highlighting Bergersen's struggles to form meaningful connections and questioning his continued presence on the show.

At the beginning of the show, Bergie made a connection with Anna Kurdy, but it didn't end the way he had hoped. Following that, he sparked a connection with Carmen Kocourek.

Nevertheless, Carmen Kocourek lost interest in Bergie when she saw him fighting with Victor Gonzalez. Also during the show, he was attracted to Kassy Castillo, but Kassy Castillo clarified that she wasn't interested.

In the recent episode, many people were expecting Imani Wheeler and Bergie to develop a romantic relationship when the new cast member arrived at the villa.

However, Imani Wheeler clarified after their first date that she had no romantic feelings for Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen. When Love Island USA season 5 episode 18 revealed that there would be no elimination, fans responded as follows:

Juliett @JuliettNRomeo There is NO way America voted to save messy Marco and forever alone Bergie over Leo. And I’m not even going to speak on Destiny. Just no. #loveislandusa

DD @DivaDebbs pic.twitter.com/sf9gWqJkG2 Can y’all please tell me why Bergie is not part of the 4 like how is he still there ?? #LoveIslandUSA

Katy 🌙💫 @KatyM80 @yagurltris_ @loveislandusa Bergie should be already gone. People talking about Destiny taking up space bc she hasn't found a strong connection, but yet those same people love Bergie. Make it make sense... #LoveIslandUSA

T. @yagurltris_ @loveislandusa Let a girl be in there for Bergie only PLEASE MAN

Love Island USA season 5: Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen's Connection with Anna Kurdys

Since the first episode of Love Island USA season 5 was released on July 18, 2023, it has been making headlines. According to the synopsis, the show, Love Island USA season 5 mentions:

"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."

Anna Kurdys and Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen also made a good connection on the show, but they decided to remain friends after exploring their relationship. A point was reached where all the couples in the villa made a connection, leaving only Anna and Bergie.

During Love Island USA's season 5 episode 14, Anna chose to eliminate herself instead of partnering with Bergie. A few things she mentioned in an interview with EW on August 04, 2023:

“I decided in the moment. I was look at the islanders in front of me and it felt like my time to go. I honestly just went with my instincts. I didn't want to put Bergie in a situation where a girl had come in and he was coupled up with me. I didn't want him to feel obligated to stay with me.”

Her further remarks were as follows:

“I wasn't really interested in Kenzo. I was interested in Jonah. I don't know much they have shown. I honestly thought he was going to choose me. If Jonah had picked me, I would have been happy about it.”

In addition to this, fans can watch the latest episode of Love Island USA every day on Peacock and CBS.