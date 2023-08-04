Who are Imani and Mike? New bombshells join the Love Island USA season 5 cast in week 2

Love Island USA season 5, episode 14 introduced two bombshells that have been making quite a stir in the villa. Imani and Mike's entry was treated to a one-on-one date with Carsten "Bergie" Bergerse and Kay Kay.

As for Carsten "Bergie" Bergerse, whose connection, Anna Kurdys, eliminated herself during this episode, Bergie was single again, and this date opportunity worked quite well for him. Anna explained to her other contestants why she left:

“So right now, we’re in a little bit of a tough situation. I love you guys all so much. I’m here to be honest to myself. You guys all have your strong connections right now… So I decided to leave here single.”

Keenan Anumay, Kay Kay's current connection on the show, wasn't happy when Kay was paired up with Mike. Keenan mentioned that despite being together from the first day in the villa, they must learn much about each other to strengthen their relationship.

A new date with new contestants can stir up a lot, and fans will see all this in the upcoming episodes of Love Island USA season 5. Imani Ayan is 22 years old and from Sacramento, California, and Mike, a model originally from Houston, Texas, are both newcomers to Love Island USA. Here is everything you need to know about these two cast members.

The new cast members of Love Island USA season 5

Marvelous Mike

Mike is a fitness trainer and model who also goes by the name Marvelous Mike on social media. His social media accounts have an impressive following, with 260 thousand on Tik Tok and 30 thousand on Instagram. He is passionate about fitness and helping others reach their fitness goals.

Aside from going to the gym, he also enjoys playing football. Additionally, Mike has shared his fitness journey, mentioning how he was bullied for his weight when he was 16. After his girlfriend broke up, he devoted all his attention to himself and began doing calisthenics at home. He's now using his social media to motivate other people.

Imani Ayan

Imani Ayan, who has 35.9K followers on Instagram, enjoys traveling. She started a company called Graced by Mani back in 2020. She has also competed in Miss California, ranking in the top 10. According to her Instagram, she described her experience as follows:

"For years I’ve volunteered throughout my community by performing at convalescent homes, within food drives, my schools first ever Black Student Union, as a youth volunteer junior coach, toy giveaways, and hands on within my community before even knowing about the @missamerica organization ... all for the love of service."

She also has a YouTube channel where she posts content related to her life, beauty, and lifestyle, and she has 148 subscribers.

In Love Island USA's season 5, many changes happened in the villa. Some connections become stronger daily, while others break up as new contestants are added. For fans, it will be interesting to see what these two contestants bring up in the upcoming episodes of Love Island USA.

Viewers can watch Love Island USA's Season 5 every day on Peacock.