Who is Jonah Allman? Meet the new Love Island USA season 5 bombshell

Love Island USA recently introduced three new additions to the villa and among them is yet another bombshell Jonah Allman, who is all set to stir up some things. In the latest episode of season 5, this new bombshell set foot in the villa determined to find the love of his life while trying to shake things up.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, Love Island USA season 5 introduced three new bombshells to bring some more fun, entertainment, and intense drama to spice things up at the iconic villa.

One of the newbies, Jonah Allman, is a barista hailing from Santa Barbara, California, and joining him are Emily Chavez and Kenzo Nudo.

Love Island USA season 5 bombshell Jonah Allman is a barista at Starbucks

The sizzling drama in Love Island USA season 5 continues, and the second week was no exception. Among all the captivating events that unfolded, the elimination of Victor and Jasmine stood out. Their lack of connection with the other islanders led to their departure.

With 11 contestants remaining, the pressure to form meaningful relationships is intensifying, and fans were eagerly anticipating the entry of new bombshells to shake things up. Soon after the eliminations, the new bombshells joined the rest of the islanders and the fans got what they wanted. One of these exciting additions is Jonah Allman, a captivating man with a passion for horses and a heartfelt desire to find true love.

Hailing from California, Jonah Allman spent his formative years attending the Jesuit High School in Sacramento. Currently, he lives with his father, David Joseph Allman, and shares a close bond with his only sibling, Joseph Allman.

After completing high school, Jonah pursued his education at Kentucky Christian University before obtaining his degree in Finance from Santa Barbara City College. While he currently works as a barista at Starbucks in Santa Barbara, California, he has had prior experience working at Santa Barbara City Fire Station.

What sets Jonah apart from the rest is his being close to his family roots. The Allman Ranch, owned and operated by his family, holds a special place in his heart, as evident from the plethora of horse riding images that adorn his social media.

This bombshell's love for the outdoors extends to hunting and fishing as well. Moreover, he shares a passion for automobiles and enjoys going on adventures with his brother and his friends, making him a lively and spirited individual.

As one of the three new bombshells who made their grand entrance on the latest Sunday, July 30 episode, Jonah Allman enters the villa as a man who has seemingly been single for a long time. His quest is to find someone who shares his adventurous spirit and can match his energy.

Carmen is still on the lookout for her ideal partner as she recently friend-zoned Bergie as soon as the elimination round was over. So Love Island USA fans can expect Jonah's arrival may kindle a potential connection.

However, this cowboy is determined to play his cards right and win the hearts of the female islanders, regardless of whether they have already formed bonds with others.

This brand-new islander hasn't spoken about his experience on Love Island USA season 5 but his father, David, couldn't contain his excitement and teased his son's involvement by resharing the official announcement post of the show. The Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.