Love Island USA season 5 welcomes former UK contestant Scott van-der-Sluis as New Bombshell

ITV’s Love Island USA season 5 episode 31 started off with a bang, with a former face from the UK iteration of the show making his debut.

The episode began with none other than Scott van-der-Sluis entering the villa. The Welsh professional goalkeeper previously made a big impression on Love Island UK’s 10th season as he forged a romantic connection with fellow contestant Catherine Agbaje.

However, they were recently ousted from the show after being voted the least compatible. Now, Scott is back on the USA Love Island to again try his luck.

This is despite the recent rumors that he was back together with Catherine. The two were seen to have left the Love Island UK reunion together in a taxi. Regardless, Sluis’s return to the show effectively confirms that the two have separated.

He initially introduced himself in a teaser clip which saw him explain exactly why he returned to the show. Scott was introduced at the start of episode 31, and will be looking forward to forming a new connection.

Scott van-der-Sluis to feature on Love Island USA season 5

Scott’s return to the Love Island fold has ironically come just days after he was spotted at the reunion with Catherine Agbaje. The incident had left fans speculating, with some hoping that the audience-favorites were back together. The couple was one of the most well-liked on the show before being voted out.

Both 22, they reportedly attended the reunion as a pair and seemed as close as ever. A fan had confirmed on social media that they were spotted leaving in a taxi together. This was treated as effective confirmation of a potential patch-up between the two.

On the show, problems arrived between the couple when Catherine returned from her time at Casa Amor with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.

However, Elom and Catherine then decided to be friends, which had initially led to hope of a reunion between her and Scott. After the reunion, Catherine and Scott were accompanied by Elom, and the three seem to have become close friends. That will also explain Scott’s decision to show up on the USA version of the show just days later.

Catherine and Elom had decided to remain friends after she confessed to having feelings for Scott. However, now, with van-der-Sluis on season 5 of Love Island USA, it will be interesting to see how or if Catherine responds.

Episode 33 of Love Island USA 5 can be watched on both ITV2 and ITVX. Hosted by Sarah Hyland, the show airs at 9 pm EST from Thursday through Tuesday. Love Island 5 can also be watched online on Peacock.