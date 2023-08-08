Meet the Casa Amor women of Love Island USA season 5

Love Island USA's season 5 is releasing an episode every day, and the drama is escalating. Recently, a few new female contestants joined the show in its latest episodes and entered Casa Amor.

During the entirety of Love Island USA, these singles will be searching for their perfect romantic match and hoping to make a real connection with a cast member.

The show's upcoming episode is going to be quite interesting as these new bombshells' entry might cause a few dramas and heartbreaks. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the seven female cast members who have joined the show recently.

All about Casa Amor's new female contestants on Love Island USA's season 5

1) Allie Ryan

Allie Ryan is a 28-year-old nursing student from Madison, WI. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling with her friends and family and exploring new places. The castmate has more than 4,000 followers on her Instagram account. Along with her nursing career, she has also been practicing dance for over 17 years.

2) Ashley Sims

As a current college student and beverage cart attendant, Ashley Sims is originally from Jefferson City, MO. In addition, she also works as a model for State Management and The Salt Agency. Ashley has more than 8k followers on her Instagram account, where she shares pictures of her day-to-day lifestyle.

3) Dasja Johnson

Dasja Johnson is a native of Harrells, NC, and currently works as a Data Processing Specialist. Furthermore, she is also a professional dancer for the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA. She also enjoys playing sports such as softball and volleyball. The new Love Island USA castmate has 1,462 followers on Instagram.

4) Johnnie Olivia

Originally from Chandler, Arizona, Johnnie Olivia has over 8k followers on Instagram. According to her social media, she enjoys traveling with her friends and partying in unique locations. Art x Johnnie is her own business line, where she sells handcrafted rugs.

5) Sizzyland

Sizzyland is a Bladensburg, MD native, who is currently enrolled in nursing school. Through her Instagram posts, this Love Island USA castmate makes known her love for animals. According to her EW description, she once owned six pets at home.

6) Taylor Chmelka

Taylor Chmelka is a marketing account manager originally from San Diego, CA. Currently, she is taking advertising classes at the University of Oregon. She is inspired by her grandparents' relationship and wants someone she can spend rest of her life with.

7) Taylor Nicole Smith

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Taylor Nicole Smith is currently 25 years old. She graduated from Cal State University Long Beach and currently works as a hotel manager. In addition to this, she has also been playing golf professionally for 15 years.

There have been great reviews from fans about Love Island USA's season 5, which premiered on July 18, 2023. In accordance with the show's description, it mentions:

"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."

On Peacock, fans can watch the latest episode of Love Island USA's season 5 every day at 9:00 pm ET.