Love Island USA Season 5 teases first-ever same-s*x couple in latest plot twist

Love Island USA season five recently released a new episode that brought with it some legendary plot twists into the tale. The unpredictable revelation was that of a same-s*x couple that successfully gave viewers a jaw-dropping moment. Fans also applauded the franchise for being inclusive. Previously caught in a love triangle with Leonardo Dionicio, Kassy Castillo and Johnnie Garcia expressed their interest in each other, making the event monumental in the show's history.

The Love Island USA star, Leo, had been two-timing the women, and left Johnnie, to pursue Kassy, who cut ties with him. With Leo's antics, fellow competitors thought it would turn the women against each other, but to everyone's surprise, it had the exact opposite effect.

Kassy and Johnnie ignited this new flame in Soul Ties, Love Island USA's private hideout, where the two were seen teasing each other and sharing a playful k*ss. Kassy also got candid in the confessional and said that she was "literally just getting turned on" by Johnnie.

Kassy Castillo and Johnnie Garcia: Love Island USA's newest link-up

Kassy Castillo and her partner Leonardo Dionicio were part of the original group of contestants at the start of season 5. They instantly hit it off and formed a strong connection, until the infamous Casa Amor was thrown into the mix.

Love Island USA's Casa Amor split Leonardo and Kassy, making them live separately. Before leaving, Kassy made her feelings clear to Leo, confident that nobody in the other house would break their bond.

Love Island USA: Kassy and Leo, a couple no more. (Images via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

During his time away, Leo met Johnnie Garcia, felt a spark, and went on to tell her how that was the fastest he'd connected with somebody in the villa. The new couple even got physically intimate. Kassy was also sleeping in the same bed as Matia, but often spoke about her feelings for Leo and remained respectful.

Kassy and Johnnie discovered that Leo had been lying to them. When confronted, he didn't have much to say.

"You also told me you regret what you did with her. Did you tell her that?" Kassy asked him.

They then went on to cut things off with Leonardo Dionicio, leaving him single and stranded on the island.

Instead of turning on each other, Kassy and Johnnie turned to each other. In a recent episode, they were playfully touching each other, laughing, and lounging in close proximity. They couldn't control the giggles, which confused Carmen, but Kassy brushed it off, jokingly mentioning that Johnnie turns her on.

Little did Kassy (and everybody else) know, Johnnie already had eyes for her and enjoyed this flirtatious exchange. Kassy realized the feelings were mutual on both ends and whisked Johnnie away to Soul Ties, perhaps the most private area in Love Island USA's villa.

They started off with playful banter, expressed what they really felt, and sealed it with a k*ss. Johnnie took the first step by telling Kassy she was attracted to her.

"I obviously find you attractive. Obviously," Johnnie told Kassy

Unsure about whether Kassy felt the same way, Johnnie was reassured by Kassy's response.

"B***h, I've been seeing it. What do you mean?" Kassy said

Although the pair frequently tease each other, they confessed to being honest about this in their heart-to-heart.

Johnnie Garcia and Kassy Castillo from Love Island USA (Images via Instagram/@johnnieolivia and @kass.c)

With Johnnie Garcia identifying as bis*xual before joining the show and Kassy admitting she might be bis*xual too, there could be a new couple in the villa. The ladies received wholesome, positive reactions from fellow female contestants, all of whom were supportive of this new development. Fans across the internet applauded and cheered on the women for making Love Island history.

A recoupling is just around the corner, and this one is sure to be unlike any other. The world waits eagerly to see if Love Island USA will finally have its first official same-s*x couple with Kassy Castillo and Johnnie Garcia. The new episode will be available to stream on Peacock on August 24, 2023.