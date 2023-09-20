What to expect from All Star Shore season 2

All Star Shore is preparing to release a brand new season on MTV on September 21, 2023. Cast members appearing on the upcoming season 2 of All Star Shore have also been seen on Jersey Shore, Geordie Shore, Germany Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, F Boy Island, and Too Hot To Handle.

As for season 2, the cast members are Melinda Melrose, Tamaris Sepulveda, Hati Garderobe, Isa Castro, Marnie Simpson, Patryk Spiker, Xavier Ulibarri, Chantelle Connelly, Chase Demoor, Fabio De Pasqual, Vinny Guadagnino and Gui Evaristo. MTV’s description of the show reads:

“The world’s biggest reality superstars from some of television’s most iconic series come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house to battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights.”

In addition, it includes the following information:

“On this first-of-its-kind party competition series, stars of shows like “Jersey Shore,” “Love Is Blind,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Bachelor in Paradise” face off in a variety of party-style challenges.”

As part of the show’s season 2, all cast members will compete in different “epic party-style challenges.” The contestant with the best performance and the ability to stand straight throughout the competition will win the All Star Shore season 2 trophy and $150,000 in prize money.

The trailer for the second season of All Star Shore has been released

In the All Star Shore season 2 trailer, which was released on August 24, 2023, fans can see some drama, possible love connections, controversy, and plenty of upcoming feuds. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi will provide the second season’s narration.

The reality television personality, also known as Snooki, gained popularity among fans through shows such as Jersey Shore, Snooki & JWoww, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The trailer for season 2 mentions the following:

"Narrated by Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the competition series features 12 reality stars from some of television’s most iconic series as they come together for an epic vacation, at the ultimate shore house, on an island off of Cartagena, Colombia to battle it out over a variety of epic party-style challenges for a chance to win $150,000 and global bragging rights."

The trailer shows many romantic connections being developed. Still, Vinny’s situation appears quite different because, on the one hand, he shared his feelings about Melinda Melrose, but on the other hand, he kissed Tamaris.

With Jan Michiel Den Boogert directing the first episode, titled Who’s Ready to Party, the stars will compete in their first competition of the season and put their best efforts forward. The description of All Star Shore season 2 episode 1 reads:

“Iconic reality stars from around the world compete in the first ever party competition show at the ultimate Shore house; to keep the epic vacation going, they need to fight to stay in paradise; winners get a cash prize and global bragging rights.”

The next episode of All Star Shore will be released on September 28, followed by new episodes every week on MTV.

Don't miss the All Star Shore season 2 on September 21, 2023, on MTV. Fans can also access all episodes of season 1 on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.