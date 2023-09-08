Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 23: Recap and more details explored

A brand new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 was released on MTV on September 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET. During this segment of the show, many revelations were made. It was revealed to Angelina that the man she calls her father is not her biological father.

She was informed of this news at 5.30 in the morning, and she immediately called her sister to share that based on the DNA tests that both girls, Angelina and Amanda, had taken, only their mothers matched. As a follow-up, Angelina stated,

“My whole world was shattered. The man I thought was my father - not my father.”

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino attempted to contact Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 cast member Angelina after this incident, but she did not pick up. After he visited her house and talked to her, she revealed that her father was not her biological father and was devastated by the news. In addition, she shared how she had been crying all day.

The episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 also featured a conversation between Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton about marriage. During their fourth anniversary dinner, the couple sat silent until Jenni pointed out the silence,

“Are we that couple who's been together for so long that when we go out on a date have nothing to talk about?”

Zack, on the other hand, assured Jenni that it would never happen to them and asked if she really thought so. Jenni responded, “Well, we’re sitting in silence.”

During Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton discussed marriage

Jenni and Zack first announced their relationship on It's Happening with Snooki and Joey podcast in 2019. While Jenni "JWoww" Farley has two children with Mathews, Zack is a professional wrestler who is not a cast member of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6. They live in Holmdel, and during the episode, they spoke about marriage, including Zack mentioning,

“I would go the Italy. The married thing would be cool, too, to do that there …”

Jenni "JWoww" Farley revealed that she wasn't ready for a commitment like marriage, especially after the divorce from her ex. Jenni and Roger Mathews got married in October 2015, but the couple decided to separate their ways and filed for divorce in September 2018. Jenni revealed the following to Zack during their conversation,

“I would be 100 percent fine if we never got married and we lasted til 140 years. To me a piece of paper doesn't define love. I know that because I got a divorce. I feel like Zack is my life partner. I know we're going to be together forever, but divorce is really hard and it's scary.”

Also featured in this episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 was Mike and Ronnie's discussion about Sammi Giancola's return. At this time, Ron shared his happiness about her return and how well her life was going. During a confession interview, Mike revealed,

“With Sam coming back, the Ron situation is just very delicate. There's a lot of layers to it and there's a lot of history. I know Ron wants to come back, but is it the right time? I don't know.”

From 2009 to 2012, Sammi and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had an on-and-off relationship that made many headlines. In 2016, after several differences between the two sides, they decided to end their relationship. In 2017, it was discovered that Sammi was dating Christian Biscardi.

MTV will air the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 on September 14, 2023.