"Nerve-wrecking": Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola opens up about being on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to return with a brand new season this week. The upcoming season, which is a continuation of season 6 will air on Thursday, August 3, 2023 or "Jerzday" as it has started being known due to its association with the MTV show.

While the cast of season 7 is more or less the same, it includes a familiar face that hasn't been a part of the show for over a decade. After being away for 11 years, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is ready to make her return.

The reality star recently spoke to People Magazine about her return to the show and called it "nerve wrecking". She noted that she hasn't seen or spoken to the cast in over 10 years.

"It's like, ‘Are these people going to be the same? Are they different? How did they grow?’ I'm like, ‘I don't know them anymore. They don't know me. How is it going to be?’" She continued.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 cast member Sammi Giancola missed filming

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola was one of the original cast members of the MTV show. She appeared on the show during season one and was on it until the very end, until the show wrapped up in 2012.

In a conversation with Variety, the upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member noted that she stepped away from reality television because she needed time to regroup and figure out her life.

She attributed her absence from reality television to her mental health and noted that she wasn't in a good head space and couldn't do the show. She added that she is happy and will return to the show.

"I missed filming all those years", she noted.

Sammi added that she wanted to give it a shot and see how she liked it. While the majority of the cast returned to the show when it started the spin-off series in 2018 but Sammi wasn't one of them.

She added that Angelina Pivarnick was the only cast member who knew about her return, which was also teased in a recent trip where Angelina called her up and noted that she can't wait to see how other cast members react to her return.

She opened up about where she currently stands with her ex-boyfriend Ronnie and noted that she can laugh about it now because he's now "just a guy" she dated in her 20s.

However, while in conversation with People Magazine, she said something contradictory about her equation with Ortiz-Margo. Sammi stated that she probably wouldn't have returned to the show if she knew that he was also going to be on the show and noted that she hasn't spoken to Ronnie in 11 years after he cheated on her.

The upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast member noted in the conversation with People magazine that nothing dramatic happened between the MTV cast and that they just went their own ways.

She added that she stayed in touch after she decided not to come back for Jersey Shore Family Vacation in the beginning, but over time, they just lost touch.

"That was a sad part", she added.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 is set to return to screens on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8 pm ET on MTV.